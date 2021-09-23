‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Looks Like Kim Kardashian In New Photo Shoot

Prepare to do a reality TV double take: Angelina Pivarnick looks like Kim Kardashian’s twin in a recent photo shoot.

Kimberly, is that you? Angelina Pivarnick is the spitting image of Kim Kardashian in a new photo shoot. The Jersey Shore star, 35, shared a photo from an upcoming Halloween shoot on Instagram on Wednesday, Sept. 22. A quick glance at her glam and hair would make any Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan do a double take.

“Monday glam for my halloween themed photoshoot : Pics coming SOON !” The reality TV star has been transparent about the work that she has had done, including breast implants and lip injections, prompting comparisons to the Kardashians in the past. Angelina previously told BridalPulse that her breast implants have boosted her confidence. “I feel so good and confident now,” Angelina said. “I’m confident enough to be naked in front of the man I’m going to marry. I never thought I’d feel this good.”

Angelina wed Chris Larangeira in November 2019. The reality TV star filed for divorce from her husband in January of this year, according to reports published in July. Their marital troubles had been well documented in episodes of Jersey Shore. During one episode that aired on July, Angelina admitted that things were not “amazing” between her and her husband, but they were “working on things.”

And in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife in August prior to their wedding in 2019, Angelina admitted that the two were in couples therapy. “I think everyone should do it,” she told HL at the time. “I feel so strongly about it. Really when the third party (the therapist) told us what they saw and pointed out things, it really made us see things, like wow, we needed to hash this out [before we get married].”

The comparison to Kim could clearly apply beyond just looks, as the SKIMS founder, 40, is also in the middle of a divorce from longtime husband Kanye West. Kim filed for divorce from the rapper in February after seven years of marriage. According to reports, it was an amicable decision, and the couple will seek joint custody of their children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

Talk about a twinning moment.