‘Jersey Shore’: Angelina Gets Engaged To Vinny Tortorella 1 Day After Her ‘Divorce Party’

Angelina Pivarnick got engaged to Vinny Tortorella in November 2022, and the news has been (mostly) kept under wraps — until now! The proposal aired during the April 27 of Jersey Shore. Vinny joined Angelina and her co-stars on a cast trip to New Orleans. It was his first time meeting the crew. Last week’s episode ended with Vinny filling producers in on the proposal plans, and the engagement became official during a group dinner on Vinny Guadagnino’s birthday.

Vinny 2.0 addressed the group with a toast during the dinner, letting them know how thankful he was for welcoming him into the group. Then, he began gushing over Angelina before popping the question. “Since I met her, she’s been my best friend and more,” Vinny shared. “I love you so much. A lot of things in life aren’t guaranteed, but something I learned since I met you is loving you is going to be guaranteed for the rest of my life and if there’s anything beyond life. I want us to love each other through everything — good, bad, little, big, I’ll always have your back. And I know you’ll always have my back. I want to grow old with you. I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn’t want to experience it with anyone else. Together, as one, my best friend. I love you so much. I just wanted to give you something. I love you and I hope that you’ll marry me.”

Vinny then presented Angelina with an emerald cut engagement ring, which she happily accepted. Everyone was shocked that this proposal came so quickly. After all, just one night prior, they had celebrated Angelina with a “divorce party,” burning her wedding dress from her 2019 wedding to Chris Larangeira. Angelina and Chris had a rocky marriage. She first filed for divorce in Jan. 2021, before calling it off. They split for good at the beginning of 2022, and the divorce was finalized that May, six months before she got engaged to Vinny.

After proposing, Vinny revealed that he and Angelina had only been “officially” dating for a month. However, on the April 20 episode of Jersey Shore, Angelina said that they had been seeing each other for months before that. She admitted to downplaying the relationship in order to “protect” it at first, which is why it took her so long to bring Vinny on a cast trip.

Still, the cast couldn’t help but point out how quickly Angelina was getting so serious in a new relationship — especially since she was heavily flirting with Vinny Guadagnino on the last cast vacation! The show flashed back to two months prior, showing clips of Angelina giving Vinny G a lap dance and admitting to Jenni “JWoww” Farley that she would “full blown” date him. Another flashback from just two weeks before the New Orleans trip showed Angelina saying that she and Vinny 2.0 “weren’t putting a label” on their relationship yet.

Angelina defended her decision, though. “I don’t care if I’m with the guy five minutes,” she said. “If I’m with him and I love him, who the f*** is anyone to judge? If I got divorced May 29 and I got proposed to May 30, if that’s what my man wants and that’s what I want to do and we love each other…it doesn’t matter.”