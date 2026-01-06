Who Is Tony Dokoupil Married to? Meet His Wife Katy Tur

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Tony Dokoupil became the new face of CBS Evening News after now-former co-anchors Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson suddenly left the program in December 2025. Best known for co-hosting CBS Mornings, Tony’s new on-air role has put him under a new spotlight amid Paramount-Skydance’s internal changes. But Tony is a family man, first and foremost, and he prioritizes his family with wife Katy Tur over his job.

Below, learn everything we know about Tony’s wife, Katy, and his past marriage.

Katy Tur Is a Fellow Journalist

Like Tony, Katy is also an accomplished journalist, having worked as a storm chaser for The Weather Channel and a reporter for NBC.

The couple met in the makeup room while working at MSNBC in 2015, and Katy made the first move by emailing Tony. They eloped in 2017 and later welcomed children together.

Despite working for competitive news organizations, Tony and Katy have maintained the love they share. After he was given his new role at CBS Evening News, Katy congratulated her husband on the MS NOW broadcast in December 2025.

“[Ten] years ago, I met a guy who lived in a studio apartment filled with cockroaches, and I fell in love with him,” Katy gushed. “Bought the stock low back then. Today, his stock hit a new high. I am so, so proud of my husband. I think there’s nobody better for this job.”

Tony Dokoupil & Katy Tur Have Children

Tony and Katy share two children together: Teddy and daughter Eloise.

Tony Dokoupil Was Married Before Meeting Katy Tur

Before falling in love with Katy, Tony was married to his ex-wife, Danielle Haas. She filed for divorce from him in 2015 and lives a private life in Israel. Neither of them has ever disclosed the reason behind their split.

Tony and Danielle share two children, and they live in Israel, which the former CBS Mornings co-host has publicly discussed over the years.

“It’s tough. They live there with their mother, my ex-wife. They are safe,” Tony said in December 2023 amid Israel’s war with Hamas. “But just as a father, I think people can understand, if somebody, anybody, is firing rockets in the direction of your children without regard to whether they are struck or not, you’re going to feel a thing or two.”