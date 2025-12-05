Maurice Dubois’ Net Worth & CBS Salary: How Much Money He Makes

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Maurice DuBois will no longer be a face at CBS Evening News, he announced in December 2025. His imminent departure signals a new chapter for the network as the future of the evening news program hangs in the balance. Maurice was known for his 21-year presence at CBS, which drew in generous paychecks over his career with the company.

So, where does Maurice’s net worth stand now? Here, find out how much money the anchorman made at CBS.

How Long Was Maurice DuBois With CBS?

Maurice worked at CBS for 21 years. He first joined the company in 2004, working at WCBS-TV as an anchor. He went on to co-anchor CBS 2 News This Morning and CBS 2 News at Noon. Maurice anchored and worked with various CBS programs over the years.

What Was Maurice DuBois’ CBS Salary?

Maurice’s CBS salary has not been made public even after 20 years with the network. It’s been reported that he was paid between $200,000 to $300,000 per year.

What Is Maurice DuBois’ Net Worth?

Maurice’s exact net worth has not been made public either. However, multiple outlets have estimated it to be more than $1 million as of 2025.

Why Is Maurice DuBois Leaving CBS Evening News?

Maurice did not specify why he chose to leave CBS Evening News and the network altogether. CBS has not publicly addressed the anchorman’s exit.

In his own statement posted to Instagram on December 5, 2025, Maurice reflected on his career with the network while announcing his final broadcast.

“Moving On: December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News,” Maurice captioned his post. “It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30.”