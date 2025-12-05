Is ‘CBS Evening News’ Canceled? What Happens After Maurice DuBois & John Dickerson Leave

Image Credit: Gail Schulman/CBS News

The future of CBS Evening News was left up in the air after Maurice DuBois confirmed his exit from the program weeks after his co-anchor, John Dickerson, announced his own departure. Once both anchormen leave their positions, what will happen to the show itself?

Here’s what we know so far about the future of CBS Evening News.

Why Is Maurice DuBois Leaving CBS Evening News?

Maurice did not reveal the reason for his departure from CBS Evening News, but he confirmed that his last broadcast with CBS News altogether will be December 18, 2025.

“Moving On,” Maurice wrote in his Instagram caption that month. “December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News. It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30.”

Were Maurice DuBois & John Dickerson Fired From CBS?

No, there is no evidence of CBS firing either Maurice or John. Both anchormen announced their respective exits on their own.

In an October 2025 Instagram post, John wrote that he was “extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human.”

“At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, 16 years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time,” John added in his announcement.

Is CBS Evening News Canceled?

There is no indication that CBS Evening News has been canceled. Maurice and John replaced former anchor Norah O’Donnell when she stepped down from the program in January 2025.

Was CBS Saturday Morning Canceled?

Though multiple reports pointed to a shuttering of CBS Saturday Morning, now-former co-anchor Michelle Miller said the program will “still be here,” though she and Dana Jacobson would not.

“CBS Saturday Morning will still be here with the latest news and all the stories you expect from CBS News,” Michelle said during her and Dana’s final broadcast in November 2025.