Was ‘CBS Saturday Morning’ Canceled? What Happened Amid Paramount Layoffs

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

The last week of October 2025 proved to be a difficult one for the entire Paramount Global team amid its merger with Skydance Media. Layoffs and shocking departures plagued the team, and after a report regarding Gayle King‘s future with CBS Mornings came out, a separate report surfaced about CBS Saturday Morning with co-hosts Michelle Miller and Dana Jacobson, leaving viewers wondering if the show had been canceled. The now-former co-hosts confirmed the reports when they signed off the show on November 22, 2025.

Read on to find out what’s going on with CBS Saturday Morning.

Why Was CBS Saturday Morning Canceled?

No, CBS Saturday Morning was not axed by the network, though Dana and Michelle were let go. The New York Post was the first to report the news on October 29, 2025. According to the outlet, sources close to the matter claimed that CBS News’ new editor-in-chief, Bari Weiss, and the network’s president, Tom Cibrowski, allegedly determined that CBS Saturday Morning was “too expensive” and that Dana and Michelle would need to leave.

The show’s last broadcast aired on November 22, 2025, and the co-hosts got emotional while saying “goodbye” to viewers.

After seven and a half years as co-anchors of CBS Saturday Morning, today is @danajacobson and @CBSMMiller's last show. pic.twitter.com/3BIOcFlsJg — CBS Saturday Morning (@cbssaturday) November 22, 2025

“After seven long years of welcoming you to the weekend, our time here is coming to a close,” Michelle said during her final broadcast with the show. She then clarified, “CBS Saturday Morning will still be here with the latest news and all the stories you expect from CBS News. We wish our colleagues the best.”

Dana added that it “wasn’t [their] choice to leave,” but they “did have one in how we get to say ‘goodbye,’ including a chance to say thank you to the amazing producers, photographers, audio engineers, editors, makeup and hair stylists, assistants, and floor crew, and wardrobe. Everybody who is a part of each and every story we told. Without them, there is no us.”

Where Will Michelle Miller & Dana Jacobson Go After CBS?

It’s still unclear where the co-hosts will go next. NYP reported that Michelle and Dana were informed that they would be released due to the network’s “radical revamp.”

Who Will Replace Michelle Miller & Dana Jacobson on CBS Saturday Morning?

At the time of publication, no permanent replacements for Michelle and Dana have been announced.

Is Gayle King Leaving CBS Mornings?

No, Gayle is not planning on leaving CBS Mornings, despite a report from Variety citing multiple sources familiar with the situation that she would leave the network once her contract expires in 2026.

“I am here and glad to be here,” Gayle clarified to TMZ on October 31, 2025. “I don’t know what to tell you about it, but what I am hearing in the building is not what I’m reading in the press, and what I’m not going to do is negotiate in the media. … All I have been told by everybody in this building is that they want me here.”

Gayle added that, as far as she knows, CBS “likes the job [she is] doing” and continued, “I’ll say this: I like the job, and the people that I work with, so I don’t know what to tell you.”

After the report came out, a spokesperson for CBS News said that the network has had “no discussions” with Gayle regarding her contract.

“There have been no discussions with Gayle about her contract that runs through May 2026,” the spokesperson said. “She’s a truly valued part of CBS, and we look forward to engaging with her about the future.”