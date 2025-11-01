Why Was ‘Ridiculousness’ Canceled? The Reason MTV Pulled the Plug on the Rob Dyrdek Show

Image Credit: MTV/Paramount

Paramount Global’s merger with David Ellison‘s Skydance Media brought a major shakeup across all of Paramount’s subsidiaries. From shocking departures (i.e., Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan) to countless layoffs and cancellations (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), it’s clear that change is coming to CBS, MTV and more of Paramount’s companies. Most recently, MTV’s popular comedy clip show, Ridiculousness, hosted by Rob Dyrdek, was canceled by MTV. Now, the question is why the network could cancel a hit show after 46 seasons.

Below, Hollywood Life has compiled all the information we have so far about the ongoing developments at Paramount’s MTV and what’s happening with Ridiculousness.

Was Ridiculousness Actually Canceled?

Yes, MTV canceled Ridiculousness, according to TMZ. The outlet reported that staffers were told during the last week of October 2025 that season 46 would be its last. The announcement came from MTV’s top boss, per the outlet.

At the time of publication, no one from Ridiculousness, including Rob, has publicly addressed their show’s removal from MTV’s future lineup.

Why Was Ridculousness Canceled?

Ridiculousness was axed because Paramount is seeking to “reimagine MTV” and will explore “fresh formats, different creative voices, and refreshed programming,” according to TMZ.

The shocking cancellation came right on the heels of MTV’s parent company Paramount Media Networks’ merger with Skydance Media. The business move has resulted in at least 1,000 layoffs in October 2025, and according to additional reports, more are on the horizon.

Where Can I Watch Ridiculousness Episodes?

Previous episodes of Ridiculousness will continue to air on MTV through 2026, and select seasons will still be available to stream on Paramount+.

How Much Did Rob Dyrdek Make Per Episode of Ridiculousness?

Rob was earning $21,000 per episode as an executive producer, Bloomberg reported shortly before the news of Ridiculousness‘ cancellation broke. Additionally, the outlet reported that MTV has been paying the former skateboarder a whopping $32.5 million annual salary in a 336-episode-per-year contract.

Moreover, Rob’s salary may have climbed to more than $45 million per year if the show was picked up for 2028 and 2029, per Bloomberg.

How Much Is Rob Dyrdek Worth?

Rob has an estimated net worth of $200 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.