Why Maurice Dubois Is Leaving 'CBS Evening News' After John Dickerson Left

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Maurice DuBois is bidding “farewell” to CBS Evening News at the end of the year. The long-time anchorman announced his departure on December 5, 2025, and indicated his end date in an Instagram post. So, does this mean Maurice is leaving CBS altogether? As the question hangs in the air, many viewers are also wondering why he’s leaving in the first place — especially after his co-anchor, John Dickerson, announced his own exit weeks beforehand.

Maurice and John’s departures come amid sweeping changes at Paramount, the owner of CBS, after Skydance Media acquired it for $8 billion. Over the summer, CBS announced the end of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, confirming that its axing of the late-night TV show was a financial decision.

Here, Hollywood Life breaks down what we know so far about Maurice’s exit from CBS Evening News.

When Is Maurice DuBois Leaving CBS Evening News?

In his announcement, Maurice said his last day on the evening news program will be December 18, 2025.

“Moving On,” Maurice began his Instagram caption. “December 18th is the day of my last broadcast at CBS News. It has been the Honor of a Lifetime. 21 years altogether, including my time at WCBS-TV in New York City. What a privilege! To be welcomed into your homes night after night, delivering the news / meeting extraordinary people and telling their stories. I’ll leave filled with gratitude, cherished relationships and amazing memories. A couple weeks to go; until then, see you on The CBS Evening News every night at 6:30.”

Is Maurice DuBois Leaving CBS Altogether?

Yes, it appears he is. Maurice indicated in his announcement that December 18 would be his “last broadcast at CBS News.”

Where Is Maurice DuBois Going After CBS?

Maurice did not reveal his plans after he leaves CBS News at the end of the year.

Why Did John Dickerson Leave CBS Evening News?

John announced his departure in October 2025. Like Maurice, John also shared the news via Instagram.

“At the end of this year, I will leave CBS, 16 years after I sat in as Face the Nation anchor for the first time,” he wrote. “I am extremely grateful for all that CBS gave me— the work, the audience’s attention and the honor of being a part of the network’s history— and I am grateful for my dear colleagues who’ve made me a better journalist and a better human. I will miss you.”

Is CBS Evening News Canceled?

It’s still unclear what the future of CBS Evening News is now that both co-anchors are leaving. Maurice and John replaced Norah O’Donnell, who left CBS Evening News in January 2025.