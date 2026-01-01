Who Will Replace Tony Dokoupil on ‘CBS Mornings’? What We Know So Far

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Tony Dokoupil replaced Maurice DuBois and John Dickerson on CBS Evening News at the end of 2025. As part of the Paramount Skydance network shakeup, the now-former CBS Mornings co-host is taking on a nightly role with the news program. But who will replace Tony on the morning show?

In an on-air New Year’s Day message to CBS viewers, Tony vowed to put them”first” and that he would provide fair and accurate reporting.

“A lot has changed since the first person sat in the Evening News chair. For me, the biggest difference is this: people don’t trust us like they used to,” Tony began. “And it’s not just us. It’s all legacy media. … Sometimes, they want to talk to me about our coverage of NAFTA or the Iraq War. Other times, it’s about Hillary Clinton’s emails or Russiagate. Or more recently, COVID lockdowns, Hunter Biden’s laptop or the president’s fitness for office.”

Tony went on to claim that the press “missed the story” on too many incidents “because we’ve taken into account the perspective of advocates and not the average American. Or we put too much weight in the analysis of academics or elites, and not enough on you.”

“So, here’s my promise to you as long as I sit in this chair: you come first,” Tony pledged, adding, “Not advertisers. Not politicians. Not corporate interests. And, yes, that does include the corporate owners of CBS (Paramount Skydance). I report for you. Which means I tell you what I know, when I know it, and how I know it. And when I get it wrong, I’ll tell you that too. It also means I’m going to talk to everybody, and hold everyone in public life to the same standard. And because I became a journalist to talk to people.”

Tony concluded his lengthy statement by telling viewers to “hold [him] to” his promise on “telling the truth.”

Below, find out who is replacing Tony on CBS Mornings and more about his evening program role.

Why Did Maurice DuBois & John Dickerson Leave CBS Evening News?

Maurice and John did not specify why they suddenly left CBS Evening News in December 2025. But ever since CBS’ parent company Paramount merged with Skydance, a large staffing shakeup has taken place across CBS.

Who Is Replacing Tony Dokoupil on CBS Mornings?

As of January 2026, CBS has not announced a long-term replacement for Tony on CBS Mornings.

CBS Mornings is currently co-hosted by Gayle King and Nate Burleson.