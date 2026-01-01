Who Is Tony Dokoupil? 5 Things About the New ‘CBS Evening News’ Anchor

Image Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS News

Tony Dokoupil is stepping into one of broadcast television’s most high-profile roles. Beginning January 2026, the longtime journalist officially takes over as an anchor of CBS Evening News, marking a major new chapter in his career at CBS News. Known to viewers from his years on CBS Mornings, Dokoupil has built a reputation as a sharp interviewer, reporter, and author.

Learn more about him here.

He Is the New Anchor of CBS Evening News

Dokoupil was officially named the new anchor of CBS Evening News, set to take over the broadcast beginning January 5, 2026, succeeding departing anchors John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois as part of a major leadership shift at CBS News. In his first weeks on the job, he’s launching a “Live From America” tour, anchoring from cities across the country including San Francisco, Atlanta, Dallas and Cincinnati in a bid to connect with viewers nationwide.

Ahead of his debut, Dokoupil addressed growing skepticism toward legacy media, urging viewers not to give him blind trust. “Don’t just trust me. Make me earn it,” he wrote in a statement, adding that his priority is the audience. “You come first — not advertisers, not politicians, not corporate interests. I report for you.”

He Is Also an Author and Journalist

Before moving into network news, Dokoupil built a career in print and broadcast journalism. He wrote for outlets including Newsweek and The Daily Beast and is the author of the memoir The Last Pirate: A Father, His Son, and the Golden Age of Marijuana, which explores his father’s secret life as a drug smuggler and his own upbringing.

He Is Married to Journalist Katy Tur

Dokoupil has been married to fellow broadcast journalist Katy Tur since October 27, 2017. Tur is an anchor and reporter known for her work at MS NOW (formerly MSNBC). The couple met in 2016 while both were working in national news and eloped in Utah later that year.

He Is a Father of Four Children

Dokoupil is a father of four: two children from a previous marriage and two with Tur. Their children with Tur are their son, Theodore “Teddy,” born in April 2019, and their daughter, Eloise, born in May 2021.

He Converted to Judaism Later in Life

Dokoupil converted to Judaism as an adult, an experience he has discussed publicly. His conversion was part of his personal and spiritual journey well before his high-profile roles in broadcast journalism.