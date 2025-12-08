Who Is David Ellison? 5 Things to Know About the Paramount CEO

Image Credit: FilmMagic

David Ellison found himself under a new spotlight in 2025 upon his company Skydance Media’s merger with Paramount. Now known as Paramount Skydance, the film producer-turned-exec made headlines at the end of the year when he launched a hostile takeover of Netflix’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

“We’re really here to finish what we started,” David said during a December 2025 appearance on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, just days after Netflix announced its acquisition of Warner Bros. “We put the company in play,” the exec added. “We’re sitting on Wall Street, where cash is still king. We are offering shareholders $17.6 billion more cash than the deal they currently have signed up with Netflix, and we believe when they see what it is currently in our offer that that’s what they’ll vote for.”

Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about David here.

David Ellison Is a Producer, Actor, Writer & Director

Davis has multiple production credits under his belt. He is credited as an executive producer on major movies, including multiple Mission: Impossible films, Star Trek Into Darkness, World War Z, Star Trek Beyond, Baywatch and Transformers: Rise of the Beast. The California native also served as a producer on Terminator: Dark Fate, Top Gun: Maverick, Air and Heart of Stone.

Before becoming a film producer, David acted in short films and wrote, directed and starred in the short When All Else Fails. He also starred in Flyboys and Hole in One.

David Ellison’s Net Worth Is Half a Billion Dollars

David boasts a net worth of $500 million as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His father, Larry Ellison, is a centibillionaire, with a net worth of more than $270 billion, according to Forbes.

David Ellison Is Married With Children

As most famous people do in the media industry, David is married to a fellow actor, Sandra Lynn Modic. He and his wife wed in October 2011 and share two children together.

David Dropped Out of Film School

David attended the University of Southern California’s film school but dropped out to focus on funding Flyboys, which came out in 2006.

David Received an Oscar Nomination

Out of his extensive portfolio of produced films, David was nominated for an Oscar for Best Picture for Top Gun: Maverick.