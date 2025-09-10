Larry Ellison’s Net Worth 2025: How Much Money He Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images

Larry Ellison is one of the richest men in the world, and his fortune keeps climbing. The Oracle co-founder has turned the software giant into a global powerhouse, fueling a net worth that rivals tech moguls like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. In 2025, Ellison’s wealth has surged to new heights thanks to Oracle’s booming cloud business and his savvy investments in companies like Tesla.

Learn more about him below.

Who Is Larry Ellison?

Ellison is a tech billionaire best known as the co-founder of Oracle Corporation, one of the world’s largest enterprise software companies. Born in 1944 in New York City and raised in Chicago, Ellison dropped out of college twice before moving to California, where he eventually helped launch Oracle in 1977. Beyond his role in tech, Ellison is known for his lavish lifestyle, including owning private jets, one of the world’s largest yachts, and the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

What Is Larry Ellison’s Net Worth Now?

As of September 2025, Ellison’s net worth is estimated at around $385 billion according to Forbes. His fortune has grown significantly in recent years thanks to Oracle’s stock surge, fueled by demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

How Did Larry Ellison Get Rich?

Ellison made his fortune by co-founding Oracle and growing it into a global powerhouse in database software and cloud services. The company became indispensable for corporations and governments worldwide. Over decades, Ellison held large stakes in Oracle stock, and his wealth has skyrocketed as the company’s valuation climbed. He has also made savvy investments, including stakes in Tesla, real estate, and his own Hawaiian island.

Larry Ellison back in 2009 on starting Oracle with $1,200: “Our goal really was not so much to make a lot of money. I wanted to own a house, have a nice car, and work with interesting people on interesting things. Quite by accident, we built a product.” Today, he’s the… pic.twitter.com/XfxfsBu9uv — Chapman Entrepreneurship Organization (CEO) (@chapman_ceo) September 10, 2025

Is Larry Ellison the Richest Person on Earth?

No. Ellison may be one of the wealthiest people alive, but he isn’t currently No. 1. As of 2025, he ranks at No. 2 on the world’s wealthiest list, just behind Musk. Ellison also made history this year as only the second person ever to surpass a net worth of $400 billion, following Musk.

What Is Elon Musk’s Net Worth?

Musk has a net worth estimated at $438 billion as of September 2025, according to Forbes. He frequently trades the top spot on the world’s richest list with Mark Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Ellison. Musk’s fortune is tied largely to Tesla’s stock price, as well as his stakes in SpaceX and other ventures.