Jeff Bezos’ Net Worth: How Much Has the Amazon Founder Made

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Jeff Bezos is reportedly eyeing the New York Jets after missing out on purchasing the Washington Commanders in 2023, when he was outbid by Josh Harris in a $6 billion deal. The Jets have been under the ownership of Woody Johnson since 2000, who acquired the team for $635 million, and are now valued at $6.9 billion by Forbes. This hefty price tag is well within reach for Bezos, who has shifted focus to various ventures after stepping down as CEO of Amazon in 2021.

Here’s a closer look at Bezos’ net worth and his growing portfolio of investments.

What Is Bezos’ Net Worth?

As of November 29, Bezos’ net worth is valued at $221.4 billion, making him the third-richest person in the world according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.

How Did Bezos Make His Money?

Bezos made his fortune as the founder and former CEO of Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer. He launched the company in 1994 as an online bookstore and quickly expanded its offerings to include everything from electronics to household goods. Amazon’s transformation into a global e-commerce powerhouse, along with its ventures into cloud computing through Amazon Web Services (AWS), significantly boosted Bezos’ wealth.

After stepping down as CEO in 2021, Bezos has continued to profit from his 10.8% stake in Amazon, in addition to his investments in other ventures. Beyond Amazon, he has made lucrative investments in companies like Blue Origin, a private aerospace manufacturer, and he also owns The Washington Post.

Who Are the Richest People in the World?

As of today, the richest people in the world according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List are: