Lauren Sanchez’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images/ WireImage

Lauren Sanchez has had a long career as a journalist, pilot, and author. Find out her net worth below!

Who Is Lauren Sanchez?

Lauren is an Emmy-winning journalist. Previously, she was a co-host on Good Day LA on KTTV and she was also a reporter for Extra. Lauren has also been a guest several times on the popular show, The View.

Lauren also has a fixed-wing pilot license and enjoys jetting off solo. Her specialty is aerial filming and she used her experience to be a consultant for the film Dunkirk. She is the proud founder of Black Ops Aviation, and according to her bio on Bezos’ Earth Fund website: “The company is the first female-owned and operated aerial film and production company, with a focus across television and film.” Her company has worked with huge clients such as Sony, IMG and Netflix.

Lauren shared: “I want to be in a helicopter all the time. Life can be so chaotic with so much going on. Lift off and you’re in an energy space that no one else is in. It’s calming. When I’m up there, I’m completely satisfied. I’m like, ‘This is where I need to be,’ according to TODAY.

She is also a New York Times best seller, who published a children’s book called, The Fly Who Flew to Space. She grew up struggling with dyslexia and didn’t know, until a college professor told her to get tested for it. Lauren candidly shared in a Instagram post: “I hope Flynn’s journey [in the book] inspires all the kids out there who struggle with learning differences. Remember, there are a thousand ways to be smart.”

Is Lauren Sanchez Jeff Bezos’ Wife?

Lauren Sanchez is Jeff Bezos‘ fiancée, and the couple have been together since 2019. Jeff proposed to her in 2023 with a pink diamond that he hid under her pillow. The love birds are also business partners, since Lauren is the Vice Chairperson for the Bezos Earth Fund. The organization’s goal is to fight climate change. Lauren shared how she loves spending time with Jeff with People: “My favorite time is when the house is calm and quiet and Jeff and I are deciding what show we’re going to binge that night. It takes a little bit of time to decide. You can imagine our tastes are a little different. But I love our TV time, we just have the best time.” Recently, the couple attended Donald Trump‘s inauguration together.

Lauren Sanchez’s Net Worth

Lauren’s net worth is a whopping $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.