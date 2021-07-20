Watch

Jeff Bezos Kisses GF Lauren Sanchez, Hugs Mom, & Sons After Returning From Space — Watch

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
Shutterstock
Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital rocket remains on schedule to launch on its 16th flight to space and its first with astronauts on board on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from Launch Site One, 160 miles east of El Paso, Texas. Founder Jeff Bezos, second from left, will be accompanied aboard the flight by his brother Mark Bezos, left, 82-year-old aviator Wally Funk, seated, and 18-year-old Oliver Daemen, right, of the Netherlands. Funk and Daemen will become the oldest and youngest people to fly in space, respectively. Daemen will also become the first paying customer Blue Origin will send into space.Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket Prepares for First Crewed Launch, Washington, District of Columbia, United States - 20 Jul 2021
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12223160p) A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Jeff Bezos (R) reacting as he leaves the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returned to earth following a trip to space after lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. Jeff Bezos and New Shepard launch, Launch Site One, USA - 20 Jul 2021
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12223160y) A frame grab from a Blue Origin handout video showing Oliver Daemen (L) and Wally Funk reacting as they leave the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returns to earth after a trip to space following lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. Jeff Bezos and New Shepard launch, Launch Site One, USA - 20 Jul 2021
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BLUE ORIGIN/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12223160s) A handout photo made available by Blue Origin shows Jeff Bezos (R) reacting inside the capsule after Blue Origin New Shepard with Jeff Bezos, Mark Bezos, Wally Funk and Oliver Daemen returned to earth following a trip to space after lift off from Launch Site One, Texas, USA, 20 July 2021. Jeff Bezos and New Shepard launch, Launch Site One, USA - 20 Jul 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
News Writer

After his historic spaceflight, Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was waiting for him with his family after he stepped off of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

Update (7/20/21 12:23 p.m. ET): Jeff Bezos said that his experience in space was a reminder of how much he loves his girlfriend and family. “I wasn’t that nervous, but my family was somewhat anxious about this. It was so sweet to get hugged by them after landing, especially my kids and Lauren and my mom and dad,” he said in a press conference after returning to Earth. “It just makes me realize how much I love you and how much I’m loved. “

Original: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos57, took a major step to help pave the way for space travel on Tuesday July 20. His family was ready to greet him when he stepped out of the capsule of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, after landing back in Texas. After stepping off the rocket, he gave his mom Jacklyn, 74, and his sons hugs. His girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 51, gave the Amazon executive chairman a big hug and kiss.

As Jeff stepped out of the New Shepard capsule, he got into the Texas spirit by rocking a cowboy hat with his Blue Origin spacesuit. He hugged and kissed his mother, who was wearing an off-white blazer. After his mom, Jeff turned to one of his sons who was also wearing a cowboy hat, gray jacket and jeans. Lauren, who’s a former Good Day LA host, leaned in to give the entrepreneur a hug and a kiss on his cheek, as she cuddled up close to him. She looked gorgeous in a white dress, as she cozied up with Jeff and held a cowboy hat.

Lauren gave Jeff a big kiss after his space flight. (Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Jeff Bezos -- See Photos Off The Billionaire Amazon Founder

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jeff Bezos is spotted heading to dinner at Nobu on Wednesday ahead of his first space flight. The Amazon founder's aerospace company, Blue Origin, announced today that 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will fly aboard the New Shepard vessel during its first human space flight scheduled for July 20. Bezos was surrounded by a lot of security as he made his way into the Malibu hotspot with girlfriend Lauren in a fitted white dress with a slit up the thigh by his side. *Shot on July 14, 2021*Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren SanchezBACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jeff Bezos is spotted heading to dinner at Nobu on Wednesday ahead of his first space flight. The Amazon founder's aerospace company, Blue Origin, announced today that 18-year-old Oliver Daemen will fly aboard the New Shepard vessel during its first human space flight scheduled for July 20. Bezos was surrounded by a lot of security as he made his way into the Malibu hotspot with girlfriend Lauren in a fitted white dress with a slit up the thigh by his side. *Shot on July 14, 2021* Pictured: Jeff Bezos BACKGRID USA 15 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jeff and the rest of the crew, which consisted of his brother Mark Bezos, teen physics student Oliver Daeman, and iconic aviator Mary Wallace “Wally” Funk, were naturally met with applause as they stepped out of the capsule. As the rocket went back to Earth, Jeff announced that it was the “best day ever” over the radio.

Mark Bezos, Jeff Bezos, Oliver Daeman, and Wally Funk in their Blue Origin space suits.

Prior to the launch, Jeff and Lauren enjoyed a romantic dinner in Malibu at Nobu on July 14. Jeff rocked a gray polo and jeans, while his girlfriend wore a gorgeous silk white dress. The couple have publicly been together since 2019. The pair were first infamously exposed by The National Enquirer in January 2019, shortly after Jeff settled his divorce from his ex-wife Mackenzie Scott. Engagement rumors swirled in June 2021, when Lauren was spotted wearing a large diamond ring out and about around Los Angeles, but no official announcement has been made by the couple.