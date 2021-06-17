Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Relationship Timeline: From Secret Romance To Now

What began as a secret affair between Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez has now possibly spurred into a surprise engagement. Here, explore the billionaire CEO and former news anchor’s headline-making romance.

Jeff Bezos, 57, may be heading down the wedding aisle once again. The former Amazon CEO has stirred up rumors that he’s giving marriage a second shot after his girlfriend, former Good Day LA co-host Lauren Sanchez, 51, was spotted on June 14 wearing a heart-shaped diamond ring. If the engagement news is indeed true, it would be the latest development in the couple’s headline-making romance that started in controversy.

The public first learned of Jeff and Lauren’s relationship in January 2019. However, further reports revealed that the romance actually began at least months earlier while the two were still married to other people. After Jeff and Lauren officially split from their respective partners, they remained a couple and continued on with their romance. Now, we’re taking a detailed look at the drama that exposed Jeff and Lauren’s affair and the special moments they’ve shared together ever since.

Jeff & Lauren’s Affair Is Exposed

On Jan. 10, 2019, The National Enquirer leaked racy texts and photos that Jeff sent to Lauren, effectively exposing their affair. The news broke just one day after Jeff and his wife of over 25 years and mother of his 4 children, Mackenzie Scott, 51, announced they were divorcing. Lauren, meanwhile, was still married at the time to co-CEO of Hollywood powerhouse agency WME, Patrick Whitesell, 56, who was actually responsible for Jeff and Lauren meeting. Jeff and Mackenzie finalized their billion-dollar-divorce in April 2019, the same month that Lauren and Patrick officially split. From there, Jeff and Lauren carried on with their relationship.

Jeff & Lauren Enjoy a Public Date Night in NY.C.

A month after their respective marriages were done for good, Jeff and Lauren made their first public appearance together at a restaurant in New York City, Emily, with Lauren’s sister on May 5, 2019. Photos from their dinner date, which were captured as the couple departed the eatery, showed Jeff looking content after his meal, while Lauren was smiling wide.

Jeff & Lauren Take a Romantic Getaway to St. Barts

Jeff and Lauren took their relationship to the next level just before the holidays in 2019 with a romantic St. Barts getaway. On Dec. 22, they were photographed enjoying the sun and sand while in the Caribbean. The couple managed to hide away from cameras for a bit, enjoying a stroll on the beach and even taking some time to relax. At one point, Lauren was captured putting her arm around her beau and caressing the back of his head.

Jeff & Lauren Hit the Red Carpet in Mumbai

Come January 2020, Jeff and Lauren unapologetically put their relationship on full display when they stepped out in Mumbai, India to hit the red carpet of an Amazon Prime Event. Both were dressed pristinely for the formal event, with Jeff donning a marble-style black and white tuxedo jacket with black tuxedo slacks. Lauren opted for a scintillating red and black gown with sheer long sleeves and a thigh high slit. The pair put on big smiles for the cameras as they posed together.

Jeff & Lauren Spark Engagement Rumors

Lauren’s public outing on June 14, 2021 put her and Jeff’s romance back in the headlines after she was seen walking around Los Angeles wearing a massive heart-shaped diamond ring on her engagement finger. As seen in photos, Lauren was sporting the yellow diamond ring while exiting her car. Neither Jeff nor Lauren have publicly confirmed if they are engaged.