MacKenzie Bezos Finalizes $35.6 Billion Divorce From Jeff & Admits She’s ‘Excited’ About Her ‘Plans’

MacKenzie Bezos announced the finalization of her divorce from Jeff Bezos on Twitter & admitted she was ‘grateful’ for their past together.

Jeff Bezos, 55, and MacKenzie Bezos, 48, have finalized their divorce, and in addition to getting 75% of their Amazon stock, Jeff will also retain voting control of the company and will get all of MacKenzie’s interests in the Washington Post and Blue Origin. In a statement she released on Twitter, MacKenzie, who just became the fifth richest woman in the world with her $35.6 billion in Amazon stock, said she was “excited” over her upcoming plans, and “[g]rateful for the past” as she looks forward to “what comes next.” She also said that she was eager to start co-parenting with Jeff as “friends”. Read her full announcement below.

We reported earlier how Lauren Sanchez‘s brother Michael claimed that Jeff’s head of security Gavin de Becker tried to save Jeff and MacKenzie’s marriage by suggesting the couple undergo marriage therapy with Rae Ariel and Judy Gabriel, whose services start at $12,500 per week, in Hawaii. Michael told Vanity Fair in their Mar. 2 publication, “Once Judy and Rae were hired, I told Lauren, ‘Watch out. We’re f***ed. Gavin is going to get Jeff back together with MacKenzie.’”

While reports have surfaced that Jeff and Lauren were physically staying apart until his divorce was finalized, time will tell if we’ll see them together now that a settlement has been reached. “Lauren Sanchez has been nothing but supportive of everything going on with Jeff Bezos,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Jeff has been spending a lot more time in L.A. lately, often visiting Amazon offices weekly and spending time in the Venice area.”

Jeff was recently seen attending Jay-Z, 49, and Beyonce‘s exclusive Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, arriving with a mystery woman to the event.