Jeff Bezos Spotted At Party With Pretty Mystery Brunette Who Isn’t Lauren Sanchez — See Pic

Jeff Bezos was seen arriving at Jay-Z & Beyonce’s star-studded Oscars after-party with a mystery woman as his date while Lauren Sanchez was nowhere in sight!

Jeff Bezos, 55, arrived at Jay-Z, 49, and Beyonce‘s exclusive Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, and he brought a date with him who was not his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 48, even though it was rumored that they’d make an appearance together as a couple on Oscar Sunday. Dressed up in a tux, the Amazon CEO entered the event with a mystery woman who was dressed in a black dress with ruffles. While outside the event, Bezos also stopped to talk with Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied.

It would be a surprise turn of events if Bezos and Sanchez had split. We reported on Feb. 11 how Sanchez was wholeheartedly supporting him in the wake of his claims that the publisher of the National Enquirer, AMI, allegedly extorted and blackmailed him with nude photos. “Lauren Sanchez has been nothing but supportive of everything going on with Jeff Bezos,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Jeff has been spending a lot more time in L.A. lately, often visiting Amazon offices weekly and spending time in the Venice area. They don’t officially live together, but basically do since they spend every night together when they’re in L.A.”

Before attending the shindig at the Chateau, Bezos attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, where he was “within earshot” of Sanchez’s estranged husband Patrick Whitesell, according to People. However, the two managed to avoid an awkward run-in and kept a safe distance between them. Bezos and Sanchez made headlines over their alleged extramarital affair in Jan. 2018, after the National Enquirer leaked romantic texts shared between the two of them. Jeff, who has previously denied cheating, and his estranged wife MacKenzie Bezos, 48, announced their separation in a joint statement, which they released on Twitter on Jan. 9. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other,” they said. “If we had known we would separate after 25 years, we would do it all again. We’ve had such a great life together as a married couple, and we also see wonderful futures ahead, as parents, friends, partners in ventures and projects, and as individuals pursuing ventures and adventures.”

Bezos was also seen attending the Oscars after-parties with his sister, Christina. While Jeff and MacKenzie have four children, Lauren and Patrick share two children together, and she has another son from a previous relationship.