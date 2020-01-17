Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Make Official Debut As A Couple 1 Year After News Of Romance Went Public

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were red carpet ready as the couple made their first appearance together in public at an Amazon Prime Event overseas!

If Jeff Bezos, 55, and Lauren Sanchez, 50, weren’t official, they definitely are now! The couple stepped out in Mumbai, India to hit the red carpet of an Amazon Prime Event on Jan. 16. Both were dressed pristinely for the formal event, with Jeff donning a marble-style black and white tuxedo jacket with black tuxedo slacks. Lauren opted for a scintillating red and black gown with sheer long sleeves and a thigh high slit. The pair smiled for the cameras as they posed together and couldn’t have looked happier. And for good reason!

Jeff and Lauren have been working on their relationship since their affair became public roughly one year ago. Both the Amazon CEO and media personality divorced or separated from their respective spouses in 2019. Jeff’s $35 billion divorce from his former wife, MacKenzie Tuttle, was finalized in April 2019, following a publicized falling out between the pair. Lauren and her husband filed for divorce that same month. Since their separations, though, Lauren and Jeff have kept a very strong bond and have made their relationship work.

Prior to their red carpet debut, Lauren and Jeff were spotted enjoying the holidays on a romantic St. Barth getaway. Just days before the winter holidays, the pair were seen on Dec. 22 enjoying the sun and sand while in the Caribbean. The couple managed to hide away from cameras for a while, enjoying a stroll on the beach and even taking some time to relax. At one point, Lauren was captured putting her arm around her beau and caressing the back of his head.

While the inception of their relationship is anything but conventional, Lauren and Jeff have been making their partnership work. They made their first public appearance in May 2019, where they joined Lauren’s sister in New York City for dinner. While dining out at the popular hot spot, Emily, Lauren and Jeff appeared content and relaxed. With their red carpet debut, we can expect to see a lot more of them in the future.