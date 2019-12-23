Jeff Bezos, 55, & Lauren Sanchez, 50, Look Relaxed On Romantic St. Barth Holiday Vacation 

Holiday getaway! Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez jetted off to St. Barts ahead of Christmas for some R&R. The couple looks happier than ever in new PDA photos from their vacation.



Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are still going strong! The couple is currently on vacation in St. Barts, where they were photographed out and about together on December 22. They’ve been enjoying the sun down in the Caribbean, while also managing to get their steps in.

The news anchor, 55, and Amazon chief, 50, were pictured on a casual Sunday stroll in the sun, where they sported sneakers, sunnies and t-shirts. In other photos, the pair were spotted getting cozy together while seemingly watching a beautiful sunset. Lauren was pictured with her arm around Jeff, as she caressed the back of his head.

It’s unclear if the couple is on holiday with friends or family, and how long they plan on staying. It’s possible that Jeff and Lauren will spend the Christmas holiday in St. Barts, and even ring in the New Year there. St, Barts is a known celeb vacation spot, especially for New Year’s Eve.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez vacationing in St. Barts on Sunday, December 22, 2019. (Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA)

Jeff and Lauren’s romance made headlines back in January, despite the Amazon found still being married at the time. Jeff and Lauren never commented on reports that they were dating at the time, either.

In April, Jeff — who is the richest man in the world, worth an estimated $137 billion — revealed he and his ex-wife, MacKenzie Bezos had finalized their $35 billion divorce.

Soon after, Jeff and Lauren stepped out for the first time in early May, which marked their first public outing together since news of their romance broke. They enjoyed dinner with Lauren’s sister at popular NYC restaurant Emily, and they looked happy as can be together.