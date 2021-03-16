Samuel Rauda: 5 Things To Know About Celeb Makeup Artist Recovering From Surgery After Crash

Learn more about Samuel Rauda, Kylie Jenner and Amelia Hamlin’s makeup artist who is seriously injured after a crash.

Makeup artist Samuel Rauda‘s famous clients are praying for him after a friend revealed that he had been in a serious accident, in which he was thrown from a “moving vehicle.” Samuel, 26, suffered internal bleeding and eight brain injuries after hitting his head on the pavement, she wrote. His loved ones are now waiting for him to wake up after surgery. Here’s five things you should know about him:

1. Samuel Is Seriously Injured After A Brutal Crash’

Samuel’s friend, known on YouTube as La Demi, revealed what happened to the makeup artist on her Instagram Story. Sharing a link to his GoFundMe, she wrote, “This weekend @makeupbysamuel went into brain surgery and is still in the hospital on a road towards a very long recovery. An awful accident happened & he flew off a moving vehicle crushing his head into the pavement, suffering from internal bleeding and 8 different injuries to his brain. The surgery went well and now we are all just waiting for when Sam wakes.”

Samuel’s family elaborated on the accident in his GoFundMe: “Anyone who knows Samuel can say he is the most loving and kind person you could ever meet! He has a big heart and doesn’t hesitate to help someone in need. When you are having a rough day, he certainly knows how to make you laugh and turn that frown upside down. At this moment, he needs our support and prayers more than ever.

“Sam underwent major surgery on Sunday, 3/14/21. He has a long road to recovery ahead of him. I know he is loved by many. Your donations will help cover the cost of his medical expenses and whats to come. Please know that a donation of any amount is greatly appreciated. The Lord bless you abundantly!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @makeupbysamuel

2. He’s An In Demand Makeup Artist

Samuel has been in the beauty game for a long time. He was featured in a 2017 Yahoo article calling him one of the “9 Makeup Artists You Need to Follow on Instagram,” that touted him for his prowess. Samuel has a YouTube channel, “Makeup By Samuel” that show behind the scenes looks at his various photoshoots and sessions with clients.

3. His Clients Include Kylie Jenner & Amelia Hamlin

Samuel’s work is revered in the celebrity world, and he frequently gets Kylie Jenner glammed up for events. But that’s just the beginning. He’s also the go-top makeup artist for Olivia Culpo, Bella Thorne, Stassie Karanikolaou, Nikita Dragon, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne.

He most frequently works with Bebe Rexha, doing her makeup for her TV appearance and music videos, including “Baby I’m Jealous” with Doja Cat. When client Amelia Hamlin heard about Samuel’s emergency, she took to her Instagram story to share the news. “My heart is breaking. May god protect your beautiful soul @makeupbysamuel,” she wrote.

4. Celebrities Sent Him Love After The Horrific Crash

Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram story after hearing the devastating news about Samuel’s crash. She posted a beautiful photo of her beloved makeup artist, writing, “may god watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel everyone take a moment to say a prayer for sam who got into an accident this past weekend. and swipe up to visit his family’s GoFundMe”.

Pia Mia, who is close friends with Samuel, wrote a heartbreaking post about him: “My sweet Sam. Everyone please keep @makeupbysamuel in your prayers. Over the weekend he was in a terrible accident and had to go into emergency brain surgery. Swipe up to his family’s go fund me… Sam is one of my closest friends and we’ve worked together for many years. One of the most kind, talented, and happy people I’ve ever known. So warm to everyone in the room.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @makeupbysamuel

5. He’s An Activist

Samuel posted video and photo from the Black Lives Matter protests held in Los Angeles in June 2020. The video showed him marching down a palm tree-lined street in Hollywood with a massive group of fellow demonstrators as they held up signs and demanded justice. He captioned the video, “Black Lives Matter! #peaceful protest”.