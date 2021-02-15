Amelia Gray Hamlin Poses In Blue Lingerie Set While Vacationing In Miami With Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin has stunned in a new snap, rocking a gorgeous lingerie set and tall yellow heels while posing on a balcony in Miami.

Amelia Hamlin, 19, has stunned in a new lingerie snap from her Miami getaway with Scott Disick, 37. Lisa Rinna‘s youngest daughter took to Instagram on February 14 to share a photo of herself posing on a balcony, amid her romantic Valentine’s Day vacation with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. The fashion influencer rocked a lacy blue bra and matching bottoms, along with layered gold necklaces and a gold body chain. “designed in london but perfect 4 the beach,” she captioned the post.

She posed with her hands above her head in one snap, as she stood tall in a pair of pale yellow pumps. She turned to her side in the second photo, and leaned over the railing as she offered the camera a sultry smile. Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss commented, “Wow” while Brielle Biermann wrote, “Beautiful.” Other fans made jokes about her new beau Scott, with one follower commenting, “We love the newly blond photogragher!!! he is amazing!!!” while another wrote, “You’re a great photographer Scotty.”

Earlier in the day, the new couple were seen strolling along the Miami shoreline before heading to their hotel pool where they went for a swim and packed on the PDA. The father-of-three sported bleach blonde hair, and leaned over on a sun chair so his new lady could lather sunscreen on his arm. Amelia stunned in a white bikini, while she accessorized with dark shades, a printed scarf, gold hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces.

Just one day prior, the new couple stepped out for dinner, where Scott was seen snuggling Amelia tightly. “Why so serious,” he joked in the caption of the pair’s first official Instagram post together, which also included a second photo of them laughing. “Just kiddin,” he added. Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares Mason, 11, Reign, 6, and Penelope, 8, with, also has a new significant other! The reality star is dating her longtime pal, Blink 182 drummer, Travis Barker.