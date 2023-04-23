Emma Laird: 5 Things About Joe Alwyn’s Co-Star He Was Hanging Out With After Taylor Swift Split

Joe Alwyn is a British actor who split with Taylor Swift in 2023 after six years together

The matinee idol co-starred with Emma Laird for ‘The Brutalist’

Joe and Emma were spotted together In Hungary around the time of Taylor split

Joe Alwyn has been keeping a low profile since news broke of his split with Taylor Swift. The British heartthrob, 32, who dated the breakup-anthem queen for over six years, however, was spotted with his The Brutalist costar Emma Laird in Hungary around the same time as the surprising split. Emma also shared a snap of Joe to her Instagram just a few weeks after the breakup, which caused a storm of Swiftie backlash (more on that below). Let’s learn about Emma, below.

Emma Is Working With Hollywood Heavyweights

The Scottish actress, born September 8, 1998, almost gave up her acting career when she lost out on the reboot of Gossip Girl, per Variety. She decided to give it another go, sell her house and take more acting lessons. She soon landed Mayor of Kingstown alongside Jeremy Renner. And with the upcoming movie The Brutalist, she shares the screen with stars likes of Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce, and Felicity Jones.

She’s Also A Model

Just a quick glance at her Instagram and its obvious Emma has made a living off her natural beauty! The starlet is a gorgeous muse for the best and brightest in the fashion industry. As one fan put it in the comment section, “What can’t you do?!?! Model, superstar actress, singer… and just an epic person!!!!”

Emma Rocks A Guitar Like Taylor Swift

If it’s any indication on her social media, Emma has a great group of friends to keep her grounded. In one Instagram post, the beauty rocked a tee that read “Tilda Swinton” while she held up a Bud Light in a bottle, along with what appeared to be a cigarette.

Emma is also a badass musician just like Joe’s ex! The young star showed off her prowess with a guitar on her Instagram. When a fan requested her to play a “Taylor Swift song next,” another fan coyly added, “She’s cosplaying Taylor Swift with Joe already.’

She Reportedly Has ‘Been There’ For Joe Amid His Breakup

While they were working together on the film, Joe and Emma reportedly hung out in Hungary together. A source told The Sun, “Emma has been there for Joe since news of his split from Taylor emerged. Joe struggles with fame and enjoyed hanging out with Emma in Hungary, where he wouldn’t be recognized.”

Emma’s Scooter Snap Of Joe Caused A Major Swiftie Backlash

After Emma shared a snap of Joe standing by electric scooters, Taylor’s fans claimed it was a dig at his famous ex, because of her feud with Scooter Braun. Her comment section was flooded with vicious responses like, “Lady I hope youre not proud for being the other woman to a boring poor man” and “Read the room omg Swifties are coming for you,” per BuzzFeed. Emma ended up turning off the comments on the post.