Taylor Swift’s Ex Joe Alwyn Spotted Out With Emma Laird Amid Shocking Split: Photos

Taylor Swift‘s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn was spotted out with his The Brutalist co-star Emma Laird, 24. The British born actor, 32, was seen with Emma in Hungary last month where the duo are currently filming their latest project. A photo of Joe popped up in an Instagram dump posted by Emma as he appeared to be walking with a bike at nighttime rocking an all black outfit. He was all smiles in the image, which was captioned, “Moments in March.”

Reports surfaced that Taylor, 33, and Joe had broken off their nearly seven year romance as she embarked on her ‘Eras’ tour. The split happened “a few weeks” before she hit the road for the highly anticipated and sold out series of shows, per Entertainment Tonight. The outlet also said that “the relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows” and that the break-up was also “not dramatic.”

The Favourite actor has been a muse for Taylor’s songs dating back to Reputation, where she first references the blonde, blue eyed actor in songs “Delicate” and “Gorgeous.” Their romance was front and center on her 2019 album Lover, which was followed by projects Folklore and Evermore — the latter of which featured songs inspired by others’ love stories, as well as her own. Joe is also believed to be the inspiration behind more recent songs from Midnights, including “Lavender Haze.”

Taylor is reportedly “handling the breakup really well,” per Us Weekly — and “feeling very optimistic about her future.” She has also been spotted out and about more than usual, including heading out on the town for a girls’ night with BFFs Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, and Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim, of the band Haim earlier this week. Taylor looked gorgeous in a black spaghetti strap mini dress as well as a pair of Chanel loafers.

The insider also said that Taylor is “adjusting to the single life. … She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon” and “enjoying her freedom.” She “truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason,” they also reported.