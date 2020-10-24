Borat: 5 Things To Know About Sacha Baron Cohen’s Onscreen Alter Ego Amid New Sequel

Fictional Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev is causing problems for more American politicians with his new film. We’ve got five things to know about Sacha Baron Cohen’s epic character.

Borat Sagdiyev is back to shock and amuse audiences withe the long awaited sequel to actor Sacha Baron Cohen‘s original 2006 film. The original traced the “journalist” who traveled from Kazakhstan to explore the United States and track down bombshell Pamela Anderson — while exposing some American citizens’ racism, sexism and anti-semitism along the way. Now in 2020, Borat is back, and this time he and his “daughter” are getting shockingly close to top U.S. leaders.

In Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (i.e. the long awaited sequel), the mustachioed journalist returns to the U.S., this time to try to offer up his 15-year-old daughter as “gift” to someone close to President Donald Trump, 74. Of course he has plenty of misadventures along the way along by offending and intriguing Americans citizens who aren’t familiar with Borat from his 2006 film. We’ve got five things to know about Borat Sagdiyev as the new film premiered on Amazon Prime on Oct. 23, 2020.

1. Borat now has a teenage daughter. The new mockumentary introduces audiences to his 15-year-old daughter Tutar. Played by 24-year-old Bulgarian actress Maria Bakalova, Tutar manages to get a little too up close and personal with Trump’s close aide and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, 76, in a hotel room. She also meets the president’s son Donald Trump Jr., 42, while coming very close to Trump himself at a rally. In the original 2006 film, Borat introduced his masculinely hung 13-year-old son Hooeylewis, twelve-year-old twin boys named Bilak and Biram, and claimed to have seventeen grandchildren.

3. Borat tried to swing mid-term 2018 elections on behalf of Trump supported candidates. During a pre-taped Jimmy Kimmel Live bit that aired on Nov. 6, 2018, it showed Borat going door to door trying to get voters to select candidates in line with Trump’s political wishes. “Russia interfere with the presidential election,” Borat explained to the camera. “But now, all eyes are on them. So, it’s up to Kazakhstan to swing the midterms for Premier Trump. I come to California to do election tampering.” Borat showed up at several California polling locations two years ago on election day, offering people money and free bacon to change their votes.

Two years ago, we started getting reports of a suspicious male hanging around polling places offering people money (and bacon) to change their vote Today, it all makes sense 💡@BoratSagdiyev #borat https://t.co/8nOKTqNiUC — Best of Nextdoor (@bestofnextdoor) October 23, 2020

3. Borat is a racist and proud of it. The journalist is notoriously sexist, racist, and anti-semitic. While canvassing for Trump, he asked a man what was wrong with being racist, saying that Trump is. Borat then told the voter, “What is the problem being racist? I’m a racist, it is nice.” Borat even explained to one voter that migrant children taken from their parents deserved a “high five” for Trump’s “putting Mexican children in cages.” He added that the “cages is probably the nicest place they’ve ever been.”

4. Borat was infatuated with Pamela Anderson and tried to kidnap her. In his first trip to the U.S., he was desperate to track down the iconic Baywatch bombshell and kidnap Pam in order to make her his wife. He showed up at one of the actress’ actual book signings in the later part of the 2006 film, where he proceeded to stuff the gorgeous blonde into a “traditional marriage sack.” She managed to escape and fled into the parking lot, with Borat chasing behind her, offering her a “free plow” upon their return to his homeland. He was then tackled and handcuffed by security. Pamela did not become his wife, as he married “prostitute” Luenell and brought her back home to Kazakhstan at the end of the film. Pam was one of the few people in the film who was actually aware of who “Borat” really was and what the prank was that they would be doing.

5. Borat has a complicated family life, including a dad who is a rapist. Borat is the son of Maryam Tulyakbay and Boltok the Rapist, and claims that his mom his mom gave birth to him when she was nine years old. Also revealed in the first film, his sister Natalya, is the “number four prostitute in all of Kazakhstan”