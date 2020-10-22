Rudy Giuliani: 5 Things To Know About Ex-NYC Mayor Tricked By Sacha Baron Cohen In ‘Borat’ Sequel

Learn more about former NYC mayor Rudy Giuliani, who fell for an embarrassing prank revealed in Sacha Baron Cohen’s ‘Borat’ sequel.

For once, Rudy Giuliani is in the news for something other than defending Donald Trump. It’s not exactly good news for him, though. The president’s personal lawyer was duped by Sacha Baron Cohen with an elaborate prank for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and the embarrassing incident is going to take some time to live down. In the meantime, here’s what else you should know about the former New York City mayor, 76:

1. He was caught with his pants (almost) down by Borat. Giuliani fell victim to Baron Cohen’s scheme while unknowingly filming the Borat sequel. During his brief cameo, Giuliani is talking to a woman (Maria Bakalova, 24) who he believes his a reporter for a fictional conservative news program. The “reporter” invites him up to her hotel room for drinks, where he is caught in a compromising position, reclining on a bed with his hand down his pants for several seconds. Borat bursts into the room and reveals that the journalist is actually his “teenage” daughter. Giuliani leaves the hotel, and actually filed a police report after the incident. He didn’t know at the time that it was Baron Cohen.

2. He was the mayor of New York City during 9/11. Giuliani served two terms in office as the Mayor of New York City, from 1994 to 2001. September 11, 2001, was actually the same day of the mayoral primaries; Giuliani would soon be out of office. His handling of 9/11 and the aftermath of the terrorist attack led him to be dubbed “America’s Mayor” and he even received an honorary knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II. Polls taken six weeks after 9/11 showed a 79% approval rating among NYC voters, as opposed to 26% one year prior. He was named TIME Person of the Year in 2001, as well.

3. He’s President Trump’s personal lawyer. Giuliani backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and went on to become one of his informal advisors once elected. He joined the president’s legal team in 2018 amidst Robert Mueller‘s Russia probe, and has become an outspoken surrogate for Trump on TV. He’s garnered criticism for some of his controversial statements

4. He ran for president in 2008. Giuliani once had dreams of the White House himself. The former mayor, who ran unsuccessfully for New York Senate in 2000, vied for the presidency in 2008. While at one point the frontrunner for the Republican ticket, he was beaten in the primaries by the late Arizona Senator John McCain. Illinois Senator Barack Obama, of course, would go on to win the election.

5. He claimed his innocence after the Borat sting. Giuliani claimed that nothing untoward was happening during his appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The ex-mayor said in an October 21 radio interview, “I had to take off the electronic equipment. And when the electronic equipment came off, some of it was in the back and my shirt came a little out, although my clothes were entirely on. I leaned back, and I tucked my shirt in, and at that point, at that point, they have this picture they take which looks doctored, but in any event, I’m tucking my shirt in. I assure you that’s all I was doing.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan hits Amazon Prime on October 22.