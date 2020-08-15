Caroline Giuliani: 5 Things To Know About Rudy’s ‘Liberal’ Daughter Who Backed Biden & Harris

Caroline Giuliani has a ‘bleeding’ blue heart, unlike her dad Rudy, who serves as a lawyer for Donald Trump. Learn more about Caroline and her complex relationship with her father, who was also New York City’s former mayor.

Caroline and Rudy Giulani may be related, but this dad-daughter duo doesn’t see eye-to-eye when it comes to politics. Rudy, New York City’s former mayor and now a lawyer of Donald Trump’s, called Kamala Harris — Joe Biden’s Democratic running mate in the 2020 presidential election — “the worst nightmare as a prosecutor” while speaking on Fox & Friends First on Aug. 12, 2020.

“She was, in some cases, overly lenient and other cases ridiculously strict, and in some cases looks like completely corrupt,” Rudy added during his appearance on Fox News. He further criticized the Democratic party’s VP pick’s time as a San Francisco’s district attorney and public prosecutor, saying that she “prosecuted 1,500 marijuana cases” to “impress the police.” However, his own daughter had a much different perspective when tweeting about Kamala just one day prior. Learn more about Caroline’s political views, and her life in general: 1. Caroline has a “bleeding” blue heart. The daughter of NYC’s former Republican mayor is a proud Democrat — her Twitter bio reads “LIBERAL” in all caps. Caroline made it clear that she’s voting for Joe and Kamala in the upcoming election, and shared a Twitter link to donate to their election campaign. A day before her dad called out Kamala, Caroline shared a throwback photo that she had taken with the California senator and wrote, “An excellent day for a repost from this bleeding [blue heart emoji] of mine.” She added the hashtags “#bidenharris2020” and “removetrump” to make her political stance extra clear!

2. Caroline and her older brother, Andrew, appeared to become distant from their father after he divorced their mother. While Rudy appears to be on good terms with his children now, his family life experienced some turbulence when he split from Donna Hanover, the mother of Caroline and her big brother, Andrew, in 2000. He announced the separation in a news conference at the time, which “was allegedly a surprise to his wife” after 16 years of marriage, according to The Washington Post. At the same time, he essentially made his relationship with “friend” Judith Nathan public, whom he went on to marry in 2003 (they split in 2018, however).

In 2007 — when Rudy was married to Judith, and preparing to run for the 2008 presidential election — The New York Times ran a story that claimed Rudy would not be supported by his two children.

“There’s obviously a little problem that exists between me and his wife,” Caroline’s brother, Andrew, told the newspaper at the time. “And we’re trying to figure that out. But as of right now it’s not working as well as we would like.” Rudy, who was known for being active in his kids’ lives, also allegedly missed out on “his daughter’s plays in the last 18 months, said people who attended those events,” per the NYT piece.

3. According to Caroline, Rudy is okay with his daughter’s different political views. Ahead of the 2016 presidential election that pitted Hillary Clinton against Trump, Caroline revealed that she has no bad blood with her father over their conflicting politics.

“I love Hillary, I think she’s by far the most qualified candidate that we’ve had in a long while. My dad knows. I was for Barack [Obama] in 2012. He knows and is fully comfortable with it and thinks I have a right to my opinion,” Caroline told Politico in Oct. 2016.

Attorney for President Trump, @RudyGiuliani gives his take on Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his VP, after the Senator previously said he should be disbarred.https://t.co/9UP5ktP3OQ — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) August 12, 2020

4. She’s also a graduate from the most famous Ivy League school in the country. You guessed it: Harvard University! She graduated from the prestigious establishment with a degree in film production, according to her IMDb page.

5. She now works in the film industry. Caroline has worked as a production assistant on the television series 666 Avenue, Hello Ladies and Trophy Wife, and served as an assistant on the Netflix film Someone Great starring Gina Rodriguez and LaKeith Stanfield. She’s also been a producer on a handful of projects. Most recently, Caroline directed the 2020 video short, Richard Shelton: Lost & Found.