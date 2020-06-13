Tamar Braxton Claps Back At Haters After She’s Admitted To Harvard University Online – ‘I’m Proud To Do Something For Me’

After facing criticism from trolls who thought she didn’t ‘deserve’ to study at Harvard University, Tamar Braxton quickly let everyone know she was ‘proud’ of her studies and encouraged others to do the same!

Tamar Braxton, 43, is proof you can do anything at any age! The singer and former talk show host recently revealed that she’s taking courses online at Harvard University in response to a tweet from Megan Thee Stallion, 25, about her beliefs in education. Megan wrote, “Although school is not for everyone do not let people discourage you from pursuing a higher education. We need the upcoming generation with better mindsets to become our next lawyers, judges, doctors, etc.”

“We need GOOD people with real morals and values in high places,” the Suga rapper, who has been vocal about finishing her degree in Health Administration at Texas Southern University, added. Tamar commented on a repost of Meg’s inspiring tweet, “Yes!! I’m at Harvard Online. #LevelUp #comewithme,” along with a heart and sparkle emoji. While many fans applauded Tamar for also pursuing a higher education, several haters, several threw the former Real host some shade.

“Everyone is welcome and can now use Harvard as their education which is disrespectful to the many people who worked hard all their lives to achieve that. Like the Obamas,” one wrote, while another called Tamar “loud” and “brash.” Other fans took the opportunity to point out that Harvard’s online classes are a different entity than the University itself. “That’s the fake Harvard. Anybody can get in,” a troll commented.

Upon seeing the shade, Tamar — who is a single mom to 7-year-old son Logan — took the opportunity to clap back. “I’m so sorry y’all that it’s a big deal to me that I want to better myself. I didn’t get an invite, i signed up like you can,” the Maryland native said. “I am so hard on myself and considering what I’ve been through, I am proud to do something for me… I’m not better than anyone, I’m just saying join me in loving you a little bit more,” she also wrote, along with a prayer emoji.