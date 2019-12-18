Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Why She’s Still In School Despite Success — ‘It’s For Me’

Megan Thee Stallion EXCLUSIVELY opened up to HL about how in addition to working hard on her music, she’s still studying her way towards obtaining a degree while attending Texas Southern University.

Megan Thee Stallion, 24, may be a mega superstar but she’s not letting it stop her from getting the education she wants! The rapper spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife at the Variety Hitmakers Brunch presented by Citi on Dec. 7 and she discussed the reasons why she’s still attending college on a regular basis. “My grandmother was a teacher, and I started when my mom was alive and I feel like I definitely got to see it through,” she EXCLUSIVELY explained to us at the event. “But it’s for me to, school and my music were, like I said, both of my plan As. So I’ve got to see it through.”

Megan has been attending Texas Southern University, according to Billboard, and was working on getting her degree in health administration around a year ago. Although she didn’t confirm if she’s still studying the same major or not, she made it clear that she’s not done going after her dreams, even if some people think she’s already at the top of her game. “I mean, I just want to keep working harder and I guess get more successful,” she said. “Everybody keeps asking me like, ‘How do you feel?’ And about what’s next. And I’m like, ‘I don’t even feel like I’m where I want to be.’ So I just want to keep working harder.”

In addition to school, Megan admitted her dream music collaboration would be with Beyoncé even though they have yet to talk about it. As she awaits that dream possibly coming true in the future, the talented musician can bask in the glow of her recent song “Melanin” which she collaborated on with Ciara. The track was released on Nov. 21 and also features Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La Anthony.