‘Team long legs’ — AKA, Ciara and Megan Thee Stallion — made the perfect dancing duo while twerking to Ciara’s new track, ‘Melanin.’ The twerking anthem also features Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La!

Ciara blessed us with “1, 2 Step,” and Megan Thee Stallion gave us “Hot Girl Summer.” So, it only makes sense that the icons behind two club anthems united to show off their twerking skills in one video! Fans got to witness this dancing collab in a video that Megan shared to Instagram on Nov. 22, which showed the rapper and Ciara in a backstage lot. Dressed in glamorous outfits — Ciara in a thigh-high slit silver gown, Megan in a Sailor Moon-esque green bodysuit — the ladies strutted down the road before dropping down to the ground. They twerked to none other than Ciara’s new track, “Melanin,” which is an epic collab featuring Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La Anthony. The song just dropped on Nov. 21!

Ciara and Megan showed off their moves to lyrics like “I’m Black girl magic” and “Go Maggie, go Cardi, go RiRi.” We’d also like to point out that both Ciara and Megan pulled off this feat in sky-high stilettos! A flurry of Instagram compliments soon followed. “I ❤️ yall,” Gabrielle Union commented, while City Girl’s JT — whose verse was played in the video — commented, “F**k it up then!!!! I would’ve had to do the cry baby at that point 😩😂❤️.” Seriously, it would require a lot of leg strength to do what Ciara and Megan did!

“Team long legs 🤑,” Megan captioned the video, and we’re glad this duo is finally happening. Ciara has been twerking to Megan’s songs for quite some time now. In July, she teamed up with her glam squad to twerk to Megan and Juicy J’s track “Simon Says,” as seen in an epic Twitter video. The singer even brought Megan on the stage — well, her vocals. Ciara mixed Megan’s track “Big Ole Freak” with her own platinum hit, “Oh,” at a concert in September!

Two days before uploading the twerking video, Megan also got fans talking when she was filmed dancing with Trey Songz, 34, at a club! The clip arrived after Megan clapped back at rumors suggesting she was romantically tied to Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson, 28. “What In the f–k are you talking about. I wish y’all would stop making s–t up,” Megan tweeted on Nov. 20, adding that she doesn’t “know” the Cleveland Cavaliers player.