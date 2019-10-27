‘SNL’: Chance The Rapper Performs ‘Handsome’ With Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion joined Chance the Rapper on stage for a fire performance! This was Chance’s second appearance as both host and musical guest on ‘SNL’, and his third as a performer!

Chance the Rapper, 26, just owned the musical stage on Saturday Night Live! The performer was back for double duty as host and musical guest, and he slayed with two tracks off his latest album. Hilariously, he introduced himself then opened with a super raw and intimate performance of “Zanies and Fools” off of his album The Big Day. Chance let the song, which tells the story of a past relationship, speak for itself with minimal effects on stage. Several dancers grooved to the Afro-inspired beat in the background while Chance got down to the beat himself.

For his second song, Megan Thee Stallion, 24, joined him on-stage for their fire collaboration “Handsome.” The sweet and flirty song is a positive anthem about looking and feeling good — and both looked just that! Megan showed off her figure in a skintight patent leather pant and striped crop top. “Baby you look good, I look handsome,” Chance rap-sings in the track, as Meg referred to herself as a “Houston hottie with a model body.” The duo had all the vibes with laser lights that took us right back to Usher‘s 2004 video for “Yeah!” and lights that displayed the text of the lyrics.

The appearance marked Chance’s second time hosting and his third as a musical guest — but not likely his last! The rapper was counting down to his Oct. 26 date on social media, and was clearly stoked about his latest appearance. “WHOS HAPPY FOR ME🚨 I’m accomplishing a life long goal, THANK YOU JESUS!,” he captioned a promo video on his Instagram account on Oct. 22. “#DOUBLEDUTY THIS IS CRAZY I LITERALLY GREW UP ON THIS SHOW.”

Chance made a splash this summer with his critically acclaimed album The Big Day, which debuted right at #2 on the Billboard 200 Chart and spawned the hit “Hot Shower.” The album also marked Chance’s highly anticipated studio debut: though he’s actively been releasing music since 2013, Chance has primarily done so through indie mixtapes. His highly anticipated video for “Hot Shower” is also dropping on Monday and already looks hilarious from the teaser he shared on Oct. 25.

Much of his latest 22-track project was inspired by Chance’s marriage to longtime girlfriend <Kirsten Corley, 25, in March 2019. The pair welcomed their daughter Kensli Benett, 4, in 2015, who also inspired the albums themes of love and family. “You can’t have a greatest album of all time without a s–t ton of love songs,” he spilled to Apple’s Beats 1 radio host Zane Lowe in August. “All the best albums have love songs. It’s not all about me and my journey and how fast I can rap and shit like that. It’s about love. And most of all, you have to be able to dance to it. The best album of all time for me is not something that I need to listen to with reading glasses.” The happy couple welcomed their second daughter on Sept. 6 after they announced that Kirsten was pregnant back in Mar. 2019 — congrats!

Chance’s fans are also in for a treat: Justin Bieber‘s BFF is hitting the road for more dates of THE BIG TOUR! in January 2020. He’ll be hitting the stage in Miami and Los Angeles for a couple shows before Christmas, then picking things up in the New Year in San Diego, New York City, Toronto, and more!