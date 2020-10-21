Demi Lovato Shades Rudy Giuliani After He Tries Explaining Controversial ‘Borat 2’ Scene

Demi Lovato isn’t buying Rudy Guiliani’s claims that his compromising scene in ‘Borat 2’ was a ‘complete fabrication.’ She’s mocking how he ended up in a hotel bedroom with an actress playing a reporter.

Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Borat character managed to once again get another top politician in an apparently compromising position. This time Borat’s teenaged “daughter” brought President Donald Trump‘s advisor and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to her hotel bedroom for drinks after “interviewing” him about Trump’s response to COVID-19. The 76-year-old was then seen in several stills laying on the bed with his hand down his pants. While Rudy says he was simply tucking in his shirt, celebs including Demi Lovato are throwing shade at Giuliani for his claim that the video is a “fabrication.”

So you normally drink with reporters, follow them to the bedroom and then lie on the bed and let her take off your mic for you? I guess I’ve been doin my interviews all wrong… 😂 https://t.co/TfAEULC8HI — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) October 21, 2020

Demi taunted Giuliani’s tweet alleging that, “The Borat video is a complete fabrication. I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate. If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar.” The 28-year-old “Stone Cold” singer asked him via Twitter, “So you normally drink with reporters, follow them to the bedroom and then lie on the bed and let her take off your mic for you? I guess I’ve been doin my interviews all wrong…” with a laughing face emoji.

Advance copies of the film, fully titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan were sent to major news outlets, which reported on Giuliani’s appearance in the movie on Oct. 21. In his scenes, Rudy is interviewed by Borat’s teenage daughter, played by 24-year-old Maria Bakalova, in a hotel room about Trump’s response to the coronavirus. Afterwards, he accompanies her to the bedroom for a drink at her insistence, and is seen with his hand down his pants, where Rudy now says he was simply tucking in his shirt. Here are stills from the scene in question below. The two are then interrupted by Borat, who NBC News reports charges into the room and yells, “She’s 15. She’s too old for you!”

Other angle……totally normal shirt tuck 😒 pic.twitter.com/uuimmGuMoh — Iz 🛸 (@izzjarq) October 21, 2020

Demi wasn’t the only person piling on Rudy for his seemingly inappropriate behavior in the new Borat film. Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen tweeted an article about Rudy’s compromising position. Above it he wrote, “Two weeks ago, I said @RudyGiuliani was an easy target for Russian agents because he is a drunken sleaze bag. Well…here is proof!”

Two weeks ago, I said @RudyGiuliani was an easy target for Russian agents because he is a drunken sleaze bag. Well…here is proof! pic.twitter.com/2oD765smvu — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) October 21, 2020

Actor Josh Gad has seen the new Borat film — which premieres on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Oct. 23 — and says Rudy’s situation is “worse” that it looks in the stills. “Well, looks like the cat’s out of the pants. Having seen #Borat2 I can now safely tell you #RudyGiuliani is over in a very big way. It’s worse than you think and more uncomfortable than anything I’ve seen in a recent film, documentary or otherwise,” he tweeted. The View panelist Meghan McCain responded to him, “WHY IS EVERYTHING SO DISGUSTING?!?!!!” and he told the new mom, “Lol. It’s rough. Like super rough.”

Well, looks like the cat’s out of the pants. Having seen #Borat2 I can now safely tell you #RudyGiuliani is over in a very big way. It’s worse than you think and more uncomfortable than anything I’ve seen in a recent film, documentary or otherwise. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 21, 2020

You know what’s good about this picture? We didn’t need Russia’s help to get it. @BoratSagdiyev https://t.co/ELs9MafLgM — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) October 21, 2020

😃 Rudy never disappoints https://t.co/qMHCnraXt2 — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) October 21, 2020

Other celebs had their say about Rudy’s apparent indiscretion with Borat’s teenage daughter. Law and Order: Organized Crime star Chris Meloni tweeted a reporter’s description of the scene and laughed, “Rudy never disappoints.” Star Trek alum George Takei noted how Giuliani has been going so hard at Joe Biden‘s son Hunter‘s alleged indiscretions lately, tweeting, “Now we know why Rudy was so desperate to preempt the narrative.” Oscar winning actress Patricia Arquette poked fun at Rudy’s “fabrication” claim, tweeting, “He knows there’s video right?”

Former talk show host Chelsea Handler tweeted while including Cohen’s character’s handle, “You know what’s good about this picture? We didn’t need Russia’s help to get it. @BoratSagdiyev,” about the shots of Rudy with his hand in his pants on the bed. Well, technically it was Borat’s Kazakhstan via the brilliance of Sacha Baron Cohen. Viewers can see for themselves what goes down when the new Borat film drops on Friday, Oct. 23 via Amazon Prime Video.