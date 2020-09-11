Michael Cohen’s Daughter Samantha, 24, Breaks Silence On Donald Trump’s ‘Creepy’ Sexual Comments About Her

Samantha Cohen didn’t hold back on her thoughts about Donald Trump & his kids in this explosive new interview, noting that the President has ‘little integrity.’

Samantha Cohen, 24, has broken her silence about President Donald Trump‘s alleged past comments about her. “There are so many creepy men, and it was hardly the first comment like that I’d heard. It was almost meaningless to me at the moment because I’d heard them before,” Michael Cohen‘s daughter said to Vanity Fair in a revealing new interview. “If you can hit on a 15-year-old, I am pretty sure there is something wrong with you, and when you allow someone with that little integrity to be in the most powerful office, that sets the tone for the rest of the country’s culture,” she added.

Michael, who is the former lawyer of Donald Trump, described the alleged 2012 comments in his new book Disloyal: A Memoir. “Look at that piece of a–…I would love a piece of that,” Michael claims Donald said about his then 15-year-old daughter when she was playing tennis. “That’s your daughter? When did she get so hot?” the lawyer also claims Trump said, before turning to Samantha and adding, “When did you get such a beautiful figure? You’re really grown up.”

Samantha went on of the interaction, “Well, if you would have asked me, I would have given a different account…what I remember was Trump saying, ‘Thank God she got those looks from her mother. She certainly didn’t get them from you.’ That’s the part that stood out to me. I was not desensitized to someone putting down my dad and insulting him and degrading him. That was one of the reasons I hated Trump so much.”

The University of Pennsylvania grad also discussed her relationships with Donald’s daughters Ivanka, 38, and Tiffany, 26. “Ivanka lived in our building. She would totally ignore me if she ever saw me. I always found it so strange because she loved my dad. She came over one night because he made his ‘famous’ lasagna. Whenever we were alone, though, she’d look past me,” Samantha described, noting that she saw the White House advisor after Michael’s sentencing.

“She saw me and I thought she was going to ignore me, as she had the rest of my life. But she grabbed my arm and said, ‘We all feel so terribly about what’s happening to your dad. Our hearts are breaking for him. I’m so sorry that this happened to you guys,’ in this high-pitched, sugary voice. I knew how fake it was. I have no idea why she said that to me because I know she doesn’t care,” Samantha said.

On Tiffany, Samantha added, “She never really got the perks of being a Trump kid before. But this is how and when she wants it? Being part of the most hated family in America?” She also described the two young women as sharing a “mutual friend” and eventually getting “super close” to the point of “going out” together in New York City. “When I got into Penn she was one of my closest friends. This isn’t anything she’s explicitly said to me, but it can’t be easy being made to feel your entire life like you’re unwanted.”