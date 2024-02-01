‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Eliminations: Everyone Who’s Been Murdered or Banished So Far

The Traitors is the reality show that everyone is talking about. Peacock assembled an all-star cast of 22 reality stars and celebrities for season 2 of the social strategy series hosted by Alan Cumming. At the start of the season, which premiered January 12, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Phaedra Parks, Big Brother winner Dan Gheesling, and Survivor legend Parvati Shallow were chosen as the Traitors, with the goal of “murdering” the Faithfuls while trying to avoid being banished. Below Deck alum Kate Chastain, who was a Faithful on season 1, joined the cast during the fifth episode.

The Traitors season 2 has been filled with so many epic eliminations already. While some of the contestants got knocked out early, others are in it for the long haul to win the $250,000 grand prize. Here’s who’s been eliminated from The Traitors season 2 so far.

Johnny Bananas

Someone has to go home first — and that ended up being The Challenge star Johnny Bananas. Johnny was murdered by the Traitors at the start of episode 2 because he was considered a massive threat. Johnny told Hollywood Life in an exclusive interview that he couldn’t hide his big personality on the show. “Instead of being quiet and cowering in the corner, I came in like a kamikaze with a bomb strapped to my chest, and I was like, ‘If I go down in flames, which is probably gonna happen, I’m gonna take as many people as I can with me,’ ” he said.

Peppermint

Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race was the first person banished by the cast. After she had a misunderstanding with The Challenge star Trishelle Cantanella, the majority of the players believed that Peppermint was a Traitor. So, they voted her out, only to find out that she was actually a Faithful.

Marcus Jordan

Marcus Jordan was murdered by the Traitors during episode 3. Marcus, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, competed on the show with his girlfriend, Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami. The Traitors knew Marcus and Larsa had to be broken up so they sent the Bravo star’s boyfriend home.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars was banished by the cast during episode 3. Everyone thought that Maks was acting suspicious and giving Traitor behavior, but that wasn’t the case. They were disappointed to learn Maks was a Faithful after they voted him out.

Deontay Wilder

Professional boxer Deontay Wilder wasn’t murdered or banished on the show. He actually decided to quit the game at the start of episode 4. Deontay’s exit wasn’t shown, but before he left the show, he did get emotional over the manipulation part of the game and having to vote people out.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK was murdered in an unforgettable way. The Traitors were tasked with killing someone in plain sight; they had to give a Faithful a chalice to drink out of which would eliminate them. Parvati gave Ekin-Su the chalice, but she didn’t die until after the whole cast had to go through a funeral where the Faithfuls didn’t know which of them was murdered. They were shocked when Ekin was declared dead at the hands of the Traitors.

Larsa Pippen

Larsa Pippen was banished during episode 4. The cast became divided between the “gamers” alliance and the Bravo alliance. Larsa was extremely vocal in the game which annoyed a lot of other people, so she became the target for the gamers alliance. She revealed she was a Faithful to the cast after her elimination.

Tamra Judge

Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County was murdered by the Traitors on episode 5. Phaedra decided that the best way to get the Bravo alliance target off her back was to kill Tamra. Tamra was in tears when she learned that the Traitors decided to murder her.

Janelle Pierzina

Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina was banished during episode 5. Janelle formed a strong Faithfuls alliance that sussed out that Dan was a Traitor. However, they didn’t have the numbers to get rid of Dan at the roundtable, and she was sent home in a tight 9-5 vote. Janelle revealed to everyone that she was a Faithful, which sent the rest of the cast into a tailspin as they realized they were wrong again.