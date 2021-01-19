Kevin Kreider: 5 Things To Know About The Hunky Star Of Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’

‘Bling Empire’ is the new Netflix series that everyone is talking about. One of the show’s notable stars is Kevin Kreider. Hollywood has 5 key facts to know about this swoonworthy star.

Bling Empire features an amazing ensemble cast, and a lot of the buzz is about Kevin Kreider. Kevin is a newcomer to Los Angeles and finds himself a group of very wealthy Asian and Asian American friends, including heiress Anna Shay. Kevin is incredibly charming and likable, which is why we’re all so drawn to him right away.

So, who is Kevin from Bling Empire? He’s already a star on the rise, but the Netflix series is definitely going to take his star status to a whole new level. Kevin has also been open about aspects of his past, including his adoption. Here’s what you need to know about Kevin.

1. Kevin is a model and actor.

Kevin has been modeled for publications like Men’s Health and Men’s Fitness magazines, according to his official website. He’s also modeled for Peloton, Gillette, and more. Kevin was the first Asian-American to greet customers shirtless at the Abercrombie and Fitch on Fifth Avenue in New York City. He has since transitioned into fitness as well as TV and film. In addition to Bling Empire, Kevin has appeared in multiple shorts and the TV series Dating After College. Kevin was also the subject of the documentary, The Ugly Model.

2. Kevin was adopted.

Kevin reveals in the opening moments of Bling Empire that he was born in Korea and adopted into a White family when he was 3 years old. When his mom visits in episode 4, Kevin opens up about wanting to find out the identity of his birth parents. His mom is supportive and admits she’s always been “curious” about them.

3. Kevin was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease.

In 2014, Kevin found out he had Alopecia areata. The disease causes “hair loss on the scalp, face and sometimes on other areas of the body,” according to the National Alopecia Areata Foundation. In just two weeks, Kevin had lost the “majority of his hair,” he wrote on his website. He said “the stress and non-stop nature of his career” ended up taking a toll on his body.

4. Kevin is single at the moment.

When Bling Empire begins, Kevin is one of the show’s most eligible bachelors. Kevin and Kelly Mi Li go on a date as she deals with her on-again, off-again love, Andrew Gray. Nothing ever comes of Kelly and Kevin’s date, and she ends up going back to Andrew at the end of the season. Even though a romance didn’t work out, Kevin and Kelly are still friends. “We still text, and she’s very responsive if I need to call her or talk to her about stuff,” he told Bustle.

Kevin also had a clear connection with Kim Lee towards the end of the season. Kevin admitted to EW that he “hated” Kim in the beginning and only “tolerated her because she was Kane’s friend.” His feelings over time changed, and he said that they’re “still trying” to figure out their “weird dynamic.” However, he’s well aware that there’s a “physical attraction” between them.

5. Kevin’s TED Talk went viral in 2018.

Kevin’s TED Talk was called “Redefining Asian Masculinity.” He opened up about being bullied for his skinny figure and Asian heritage when he was younger. “I imagine a world where Asian men can give wholeheartedly, be vulnerable, share, love, receive love, be limitless in what they do to their communities and for their communities not because of a stereotype,” he said. “And I also imagine a world where Asian men can be cool, be seen as cool, sexy, fun, just like any other race.”