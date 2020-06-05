‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’ Queens Reveal Who They Think Is Their Biggest Competition

Some of the ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5’ queens chatted with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on why they think this particular contender is the one to beat.

Start your engines yet again folks, because we are diving right into the new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars just one week after s12 concluded. There’s no need to take a break, however, as this group of queens is sure to bring it with their incredible looks, amazing personalities, fiery spirits and so much more as one of them will eventually make it into the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside past winners Chad Michaels, Alaska, Trixie Mattel, Trinity The Tuck and Monet X Change.

Three of those contenders are Miz Cracker (season 10), Mariah Balenciaga (season 3) and Alexis Mateo (season 3, All Stars 1) who spoke with HL one day before AS5 kicks off to discuss all things about the iconic show including its very special & super hunky guest judge Ricky Martin! “He is just as gorgeous in person as he is in the pictures,” Cracker revealed after meeting the Grammy winner during the first episode. “I was like, look at this. She needs no filter. Yeah, absolutely stunning.”

So who do they think is their biggest competition to take the prize? The trio were all in agreement about one: season one vet Ongina! “She’s a pioneer,” Mariah gushed while also saying that things got super “real” once she entered the werk room. Cracker added that she has “such charisma” and an “enormous fan base” as two other legitimate reasons why Ongina is a possible force to be reckoned with.

Its third times a charm for Miss Alexis Mateo (who was responsible for introducing us to the legendary Miss Vanessa Vanjie Mateo). The Florida stunner revealed that it was a “no brainer” when it came to coming back to the show once more. “This is what I do for a living you know, drag is something important and a very big part of my life so anytime that I got the chance to do drag I am all for it.”

Same goes for Mariah, who Drag Race viewers haven’t seen on the Emmy-winning series in nearly a decade. “Immediately no hesitation for me,” she said. “I know I’ve grown a lot. I went on the show as a fully realized drag queen but I’ve grown so much since then. Not only have I evolved but also the industry of Drag Race and the business of it has grown so much. And I was like, ‘B**ch I helped cultivate it so I want a piece of the pie too!'”

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 premieres tonight on VH1. Check your local listings.