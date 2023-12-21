‘Big Brother’ Season 26: Everything We Know So Far

Image Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother hit its milestone 25th season in the summer of 2023, producing the show’s first Sikh-Punjabi winner, Jag Bains. On finale night, host Julie Chen Moonves confirmed that the long-running reality series was returning for season 26 next summer. She also announced the holiday spinoff series, Big Brother Reindeer Games, featuring nine alums of the show competing to win $100,000.

Big Brother Reindeer Games comes to an end December 21 — and then there’s a long wait until Big Brother is back on television. Here’s everything we know so far about Big Brother 26.

When Does Big Brother Season 26 Premiere?

CBS has not announced the premiere date for Big Brother 26. Typically, the show begins early July and ends late September. However, Big Brother 25 had a later start date due to the WGA strike. The season premiered on August 2 and lasted 100 days until November 9, making it the longest Big Brother season ever.

Who Is in the Cast for Big Brother Season 26?

The cast for every Big Brother season is usually announced just days before the premiere. The last three seasons of the show have featured all new players. CBS could continue that trend for Big Brother 26 — or the network could cast returning players for the first time since 2020’s Big Brother 22.

Who Is Hosting Big Brother Season 26?

Julie Chen-Moonves is expected to return to host Big Brother 26. Julie has been hosting the hit series since season 1 in 2000. She’s also hosted the three Celebrity Big Brother seasons that aired in 2018, 2019, and 2022. Julie did not host Big Brother Reindeer Games, which was a pre-taped and shortened version of the regular show.

Who Won Big Brother Season 25?

Jag Bains, a 25-year-old truck company owner from Washington, won Big Brother 25 and the $750,000 grand prize on November 9. Jag beat 27-year-old Deaflympics gold medalist Matt Koltz in a 5-2 jury vote. Jag won ten competitions, the most of any player in a single Big Brother season.