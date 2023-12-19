Who Has Been Eliminated from ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’? A Full Rundown of Who’s Been Sent Home

Image Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother Reindeer Games is a holiday hit! The CBS spinoff series features nine Big Brother legends competing in a series of innovative challenges to win the $100,000 grand prize. So far, four players have been eliminated after the first four episodes of the show. The winner will be declared during the finale on Thursday, December 21.

Here’s who has been sent home from Big Brother Reindeer Games so far.

Cameron Hardin

Cameron Hardin, 9th place on Big Brother 25, was eliminated first from Big Brother Reindeer Games on the December 11 premiere episode. Cameron was targeted by the other contestants for being the newcomer to the Big Brother world. He lost Santa’s Showdown against Xavier Prather and was sent home.

Cody Calafiore

Cody Calafiore, the runner-up of Big Brother 16 and the winner of Big Brother 22, was eliminated second from Big Brother Reindeer Games on the December 12 episode. Cody won the Naughty and Nice challenge which allowed him to pick his team for the Jingle Bell Brawl. However, Cody’s decision backfired when his team lost. He was sent into Santa’s Showdown and failed to beat Xavier and Frankie Grande.

Danielle Reyes

Danielle Reyes, who competed on Big Brother 3 and Big Brother 7, was eliminated third from Big Brother Reindeer Games on the December 14 episode. Danielle was blindsided when she was sent into Santa’s Showdown by her ally Britney Haynes. Danielle could not complete the challenge in the allotted time and she was sent home.

Josh Martinez

Josh Martinez, the winner of Big Brother 19, was eliminated fourth from Big Brother Reindeer Games on the December 18 episode. Josh was chosen by Frankie to compete in Santa’s Showdown. He faced off against Nicole Franzel in an endurance competition that lasted over an hour. Josh fell seconds before Nicole and was eliminated from the game.