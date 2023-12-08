‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’: The Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything Else We Know

Image Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Big Brother is celebrating the holiday season with a new spinoff series featuring some of the most memorable contestants to ever appear on the show. Big Brother Reindeer Games will air over the next two weeks with nine former contestants competing to win the $100,000 grand prize. The spinoff will not be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, but rather by three other Big Brother alums.

Here is everything you need to know about Big Brother Reindeer Games.

Big Brother Reindeer Games Premiere Date

Big Brother Reindeer Games kicks off with a two-hour premiere at 8 pm ET on December 11. The show will air for a total of six episodes, with the finale set for December 21. The show will be available to watch on CBS and Paramount+.

Big Brother Reindeer Games Hosts

Instead of Julie Chen Moonves, three Big Brother alums have been tapped to host the spinoff. They will serve as “Santa’s Elves” on the show. The three hosts are listed below.

Jordan Lloyd (seasons 11 and 13)

(seasons 11 and 13) Tiffany Mitchell (season 23)

(season 23) Derek Xiao (season 23)

Big Brother Reindeer Games Cast

There are nine former Big Brother contestants on the Reindeer Games cast. They will not vote each other out, but rather compete in a series of new competitions. One player will get eliminated each episode until the finale, where the final four will battle it out to win the show. The Big Brother Reindeer Games cast is below.

How Will Big Brother Reindeer Games Work?

The official synopsis for the show reads, “This ultimate holiday showdown brings together legendary former players, including previous winners and America’s Favorite Players. The holiday special filled with the most challenging and unpredictable holiday-themed competitions will pit BB legends against each other as they face a new game with an all-new set of rules.”

Big Brother Reindeer Games will eliminate contestants solely by competitions, rather than eviction votes. Each episode will consist of three games ending in “Santa’s Showdown,” which determines the elimination of one contestant. There will be no live feeds for the spinoff show.