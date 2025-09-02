When Is Sheinelle Jones Coming Back to ‘Today’? Return Update

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Today show has recently undergone changes, but fans have been concerned about the whereabouts of one co-host: Sheinelle Jones. The TV personality has been absent from the NBC program, and viewers were given an explanation in May 2025. Sheinelle’s late husband, Uche Ojeh, died. She’s set to return to the show in September 2025. Hollywood Life is breaking down Sheinelle’s absence below.

Who Is Sheinelle Jones?

Sheinelle is an accomplished journalist, news anchor and TV correspondent. She landed her first broadcast job with WICS. The Philadelphia native eventually earned her position at NBC News after working with various news stations over the years.

Where Is Sheinelle Jones From the Today Show?

Fans of Today were worried when they didn’t see Sheinelle during Hoda Kotb‘s last day on the morning show. Hoda left the program after nearly 20 years of being on the air, and she and Sheinelle developed a close work friendship. Sheinelle even wished Hoda “Happy Birthday” in August 2024 by writing a heartfelt Instagram caption, which read, “To my friend who exudes joy and love every single morning. Love you @hodakotb !! I know I say it all of the time, but you make my heart happy.”

On January 15, 2025, Sheinelle broke her silence on her absence and revealed that she was dealing with a “family health matter” in an Instagram post.

“Hi everybody … I sincerely appreciate all of you who have reached out while I’ve been absent from the show,” she began “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. “It’s not lost on [me] how lucky I am to have not only the support of my Today Show family, but to also have all of you. Your kindness means so much to me. I’ll see you soon.”

Less than four months later, Sheinelle’s colleague Dylan Dreyer shared an update on her whereabouts during an interview with E! News.

“She’s doing all right. She’s hanging in there,” Dylan said. “We’re praying for her and her family. You know, she’s just going through a tough time with her family. … We talk to her every day. One of us on the team talks to her every single day, and we’re there to support her, and we’ll welcome her back with open arms the second she can get back to us.”

In May 2025, it was revealed that Sheinelle was grieving the loss of her husband.

When Is Sheinelle Jones Coming Back to Today?

Sheinelle will return to Today on September 5, 2025. In May 2025, her co-hosts announced the death of her husband, Uche Ojeh, after he battled the brain cancer known as Glioblastoma.

“There are no words for the pain that we feel for Sheinelle and their three young children,” co-host Savannah Guthrie said on the air. “Uche was an incredible person. We all loved him. … We just want to say Sheinelle, Kayin, Uche and Clara and the Ojeh family: we are with you, we love you. You are our family and we’re just sending all of our love to you right now.”

How Long Has Sheinelle Jones Been on Today?

Sheinelle has been working on the Today show since 2014. She surpassed her 10-year work anniversary with NBC in 2024.