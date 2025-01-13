Sheinelle Jones’ Husband: Is the ‘Today’ Co-Host Married?

Image Credit: WireImage

Sheinelle Jones found her passion on the TODAY show, but her husband is the one who captured her heart. For years, the broadcast journalist has been married, and they have a family together. Since Sheinelle has been noticeably absent from TODAY, though, fans want to learn more about her personal life.

Hollywood Life has all the details about Sheinelle’s husband and family below.

Who Is Sheinelle Jones’ Husband?

Sheinelle’s husband is Uche Ojeh. In 2023, the Wild Child host celebrated her and Uche’s anniversary by sharing several photos from their wedding via Instagram.

“Happy Anniversary Uche,” Sheinelle began in her caption. “It’s amazing how life works sometimes … I was born in Philly … moved away as a baby … visited my father every summer after my parents separated … but I never imagined I’d end up having some of the best years of my life and career there, getting married in Philly, and ultimately having 3 kids at the same hospital where I was born. We’ve created beautiful memories…. here’s to a lifetime more.”

When Did Sheinelle Jones Get Married?

Sheinelle and Uche got married in 2007. According to TODAY, the two tied the knot in Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia, Sheinelle’s hometown. The spouses met in college at Northwestern University, and, according to Sheinelle, she was Uche’s tour guide when he was looking at their school.

“I can’t even believe I’m admitting this —I was actually his tour guide when he was a senior in high school,” Sheinelle said, per TODAY. “I was like what a kind, polite, cute guy.”

Does Sheinelle Jones Have Kids?

Yes, Sheinelle shares three children with her husband: Kayin and twins Clara and Uche Jr. Per TODAY, the mother of three joked that her children sometimes call their mom by her full name, Sheinelle Jones.

“I’m like, ‘My name is Mommy.’ He’s like, ‘Nope, on the TV, your name is Sheinelle Jones,” she added.

How Long Has Sheinelle Jones Been on the Today Show?

Sheinelle has been working on the TODAY show since 2014. That year, she joined the Weekend Today team, then later became a co-host on 3rd hour Today.