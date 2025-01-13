Sheinelle Jones’ Net Worth: ‘Today Show’ Host’s Salary & More

NBC mainstay the TODAY show is missing a famous face. Sheinelle Jones dropped off the program on Friday, January 10th, and as of Monday, January 13th, is still absent. Given that Hoda Kotb just left the show, with her last episode airing on January 10th, viewers of the program have concerns.

As fans speculate about a potential reason for Sheinelle’s sudden disappearance from the popular daytime talk program, read more about her net worth, salary, and career below.

When Did Sheinelle Jones Join the ‘Today’ Show?

According to Distractify, Sheinelle joined the TODAY show in 2014, making her a mainstay of over a decade. She initially sat in on Weekend Today.

Is Sheinelle Jones Still on ‘Today’?

During Today‘s third hour on Friday, January 10th, co-host Al Roker offered little explanation for the talk-show star’s absence. “Sheinelle is off,” he said during the broadcast’s third hour, according to Parade. Her absence especially concerned viewers, given that she missed out on Hoda’s farewell celebration that day. Co-anchors Carson Daly, Savannah Guthrie, and Craig Melvin had no choice but to bid farewell to Hoda during the on-air festivities without Sheinelle.

The talk show beauty sparked a similar wave of concern back in October, when she missed the October 21 and 22 episodes. She later provided an explanation, which included a blend of professional and family duties. “I wasn’t here Friday, I went right outside of Philadelphia to speak with the Society of Professional Women,” she said during the show upon her return. “So many women from the Philadelphia area… but I stayed until the very end and talked to almost every single one of the women when it was over. I love that kind of stuff. Girl power! And then I rushed home and was a soccer mom.”

What is Sheinelle Jones’ Net Worth?

According to Closer, Sheinelle has an impressive net worth of around $25 million, and the outlet cites a staggering annual salary at somewhere between $1 and $5 million per year. The Pennsylvania native has previously worked at Fox affiliate KOKI-TV in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and WTXF in Philadelphia.