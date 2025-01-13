Sheinelle Jones: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Today’ Co-Host

Image Credit: Getty Images

Sheinelle Jones has Today show fans worried due to her absence from the morning show, even during the January 10, 2025, episode, which marked Hoda Kotb’s last appearance. While the reason remains unclear, it has sparked concerns about whether she is still part of the show’s hosting lineup or just out sick.

While many know Sheinelle for her role on Today, there are plenty of facts to learn about her. Keep reading below, as Hollywood Life has gathered five facts about the journalist.

Sheinelle Jones Is from Pennsylvania

Sheinelle was born on April 19, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Sheinelle Jones Is Married

She has been married to Uche Ojeh, a consultant, since 2007.

Sheinelle Jones Is a Mother

The journalist is a mother to three children, whom she shares with Uche: son Kayin and twins Clara and Uche.

Sheinelle Jones Met with President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

In an Instagram post on December 16, 2024, Sheinelle shared a photo of herself with her son Kayin as they posed alongside the 46th president of the United States, Joe Biden, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. She captioned her post, “This moment with my oldest son Kayinand @potus and @drbiden transcended politics. I got emotional as the president kindly complimented his attire and then said these words to him with the most sincere eyes – ‘Son, I want to tell you the most important thing. Remember I told you this: always, take care of your mother.’ Kayin replied, ‘I will. Yes sir.’ -It felt like Biden stopped the clock for a second… so we could take it in. I got a little teary when we left that beautifully decorated room. It was a night we’ll always hold dear.”

Sheinelle Jones Began Working for Today in 2014

Sheinelle began her career with Today in 2014, starting on weekends and gradually working her way up to co-host, allowing her to appear several times a week. No comments have been made so far regarding her absence.