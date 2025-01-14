Sheinelle Jones’ Kids: How Many Children Does She Have? 

Image Credit: Getty Images

Besides TV hosting, Sheinelle Jones is also the author of “Through Mom’s Eyes,” enjoys dancing and loves to celebrate her wholesome family outings. She is a super mogul and super mom, simultaneously. Find out more about the proud mom’s kids, below!

How Many Kids Does Sheinelle Jones Have?

Sheinelle Jones shares three children with her husband, Uche Ojeh, who she romantically met at Northwestern University. They are the parents of Kayin, 14, and 12-year-old twins, Clara and Uche.

Kayin Ojeh

Kayin is the oldest of her children. On his 14th birthday, she captioned her social media post: “14 years in 14 seconds. The years are flying by! I love you Kayin. Happy Birthday!” This past holiday season, the beaming mama bear took her son to the White House’s holiday party, where he got to meet President Biden. In April 2023, all three of her children visited the TODAY studio and appeared on-air, as their mother smiled in awe. Her son is passionate about broadcast journalism, just like his successful mom. In 2021, Kayin had the surreal experience of interviewing one of his favorite authors, Jeff Kinney, who wrote the notorious book, “Diary of A Wimpy Kid.” But it wasn’t just for an impressive school project. Instead, it was for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt: Kids Edition, according to Yahoo! While Sheinelle was broadcasting for TODAY, the gushing TV host said his on-air interviewing was a “proud mama moment.”

Clara and Uche Jr.

The fraternal twins are very passionate about pickleball. Just like their older brother, they also had Instagram-worthy moments with celebrities that they look up to. In 2023, they both visited the U.S. Open and had the chance to play a pickleball match with tennis pros. Sheinelle posted a slideshow of her twins posing next to tennis legends such as Venus Williams. She jokingly captioned her post: “So normally when you watch the U.S. Open, you don’t hear a mom in the audience cheering for the ball kids…but this mom did for her twins. It was all in good fun for a kick-off event with a friendly match of pickleball between some of the world’s top tennis champions. Fun night of fellowship before these guys get down to the real business!”

The TV star enjoys celebrating her children’s milestones, and took the twins to New Jersey’s DreamWorks Water Park for their birthday in 2023. The doting mother loves sharing her favorite moments on social media. She captioned another post: “I can’t remember the last time I was on a water slide! We had so much fun. An early 11th birthday celebration for the twins before their friends spread out over the summer! The parents had just as much fun as the kids. Cheers to the summer!”