What Time Does the Super Bowl Halftime Show Start 2025?

Here's what time to expect Kendrick Lamar and SZA to take the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show.

February 8, 2025 4:13PM EST
What time super bowl halftime show
Michael Jackson Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. Quincy Jones sued Jackson's estate, claiming that he was owed millions in royalties and fees on music that's been used in post-death Jackson projects including the "This Is It" concert film. Jones produced Jackson's "Off the Wall," "Thriller" and "Bad" albums Michael Jackson-Estate, Pasadena, USA
Rihanna performing during the halftime show Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII, NFL, Half Time Show, University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale Arizona, USA - 12 Feb 2023 Wearing Alaia, Coat, Wearing Loewe, Breast Plate
Eminem, left to right, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Halftime show during the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, in Inglewood, Calif Rams Bengals Super Bowl Football, Inglewood, United States - 13 Feb 2022
Image Credit: FilmMagic

Football fans aren’t the only people who will be tuning in for the 2025 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 9. Anyone who appreciates good commercials, and anyone who looks forward to the annual musical extravaganza that is the Super Bowl halftime show will also undoubtedly be tuning in to see rapper Kendrick Lamar headline.

“Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” Kendrick said in a statement addressing his upcoming performance. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.” More recently, he delved into why he sees rap as “art.” “It puts the culture on the forefront where it needs to be, and not minimized to just a catchy song or verse,” he told Apple Music during the Super Bowl halftime show press conference on February 6, per ABC News. “This is a true art form. So to represent it on this type of stage is everything that I’ve worked for and everything that I believe in as far the culture.”

The Grammy winner also admitted to being surprised at being tapped to headline the iconic halftime show, previously helmed by legends including Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, and Usher, among many others. “I wasn’t thinking ’bout no Super Bowl,” he said when asked if he’d ever thought it would be a possibility. “The passion I have now is still the passion I had then, and I think that carried on to the Super Bowl.” Special guest SZA was recently announced to be joining Kendrick for the mid-game show.

Below, find out what time to tune in for the Super Bowl halftime show.

What Time is the Super Bowl Kickoff?

Super Bowl LIX will kick off in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT. The big matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will air live on FOX.

What Time Does the Super Bowl Halftime Show Start?

The Super Bowl halftime show is expected to start about 90 minutes into the game, at roughly 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 pm PT.

Where Is Super Bowl 2025 Taking Place?

Super Bowl 2025 will take place in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome.