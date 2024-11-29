What Time Does the Stock Market Open on Black Friday 2024?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Now that Black Friday is here, shoppers are zipping through major department stores to grab all the deals that they can. Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and more advertised their best discounts of the year — and we haven’t even gotten to Cyber Monday yet. Even though Black Friday isn’t a holiday, it’s certainly viewed as such. So, how do the stock markets operate on this day? Typically, NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), for example, are open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on week days, but what about Black Friday?

Market numbers are growing on Friday, November 29, per Yahoo! Finance. The Dow Jones increased by 0.3 percent, and the S&P 500 went up by 0.2 percent.

Find out when the bell rings and when the markets shut down on Friday, November 29, below.

When Does the Stock Market Open?

NASDAQ and the NYSE opened at the normal time on Friday – 9:30 a.m ET.

When Does the Stock Market Close?

The stock markets will be closing early on Black Friday at 1 p.m. ET, per USA Today. The outlet also reported that the bond market in the U.S. will close at 2 p.m. ET on Black Friday.

When Do Black Friday Deals End?

Depending on which stores customers live closest to, each outlet’s deals likely end when they close for the day. Other sales will simply end once stores sell out of specific products.

Walmart, however, is offering special deals from November 25 through December 1. So, shoppers aren’t out of luck yet if they can’t hit the store on Black Friday.

Is the Stock Market Open on Cyber Monday?

At the time of publication, the entire stock market appears to be scheduled for its regular hours for Cyber Monday 2024. Therefore, the markets will open at 9:30 a.m.. and shut down at 4 p.m. ET.

What Time Does the Stock Market Close for Christmas?

The entire stock market is closed in observance of Christmas Day, December 25. They will also be shutting down early on Christmas Eve, December 2, per USA Today.