Why Is It Called Black Friday? About the Origin of the Name

Known as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, it marks the official start of the holiday shopping season with massive discounts and special promotions. Whether you’re gearing up for online deals or preparing for in-store madness, it’s a day eagerly anticipated by shoppers across the globe. Over the years, Black Friday has evolved from a single day of deals into a full-blown shopping event that spans entire weeks. Now, Black Friday often kicks off online as early as the beginning of November, with retailers offering promotions in advance.

But what’s the story behind the name “Black Friday”? Here’s everything you need to know about its origins and how this shopping tradition came to be.

The Origin of the Name

The term “Black Friday” wasn’t always associated with discounts and shopping sprees. In fact, the name originally had a negative connotation. It dates back to the 1960s in Philadelphia, where police officers used it to describe the chaotic scene that unfolded the day after Thanksgiving. Large crowds of shoppers, combined with heavy traffic, created a hectic atmosphere, and the police had to work extra shifts to manage the disorder.

However, by the 1980s, retailers rebranded the term, turning it into a positive association. They used “black” to refer to stores moving from the “red” (indicating losses) to the “black” (indicating profits) as they made huge sales on this day. This transformation in meaning helped turn Black Friday into the shopping phenomenon we know today.

Origin of Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday was coined by marketing experts in 2005 as a way to promote online shopping on the Monday following Thanksgiving. The term was created by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the National Retail Federation (NRF), who noticed a significant surge in online shopping on the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

The rise in online sales was partly due to people returning to work after the long Thanksgiving weekend and shopping online from their office computers, where they had faster internet access than at home. Retailers quickly recognized this trend and began offering special discounts and promotions for Cyber Monday, similar to what was happening in physical stores on Black Friday.

Since then, Cyber Monday has grown into a global shopping event, with many retailers offering exclusive online deals that run not just on Monday, but often for the entire week, leading up to the holiday season. Cyber Monday is now one of the biggest e-commerce days of the year, with billions of dollars in sales happening online each year.