When Is Black Friday 2024? Date to Shop All the Sales

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Black Friday isn’t only the day to shop sales at your favorite fashion retailer; it’s also the only time of year when the biggest sales are available at multiple markets and department stores. From grocery outlets to large fashion chains, shoppers can’t wait to get their hands on discounts. So, when is Black Friday this year?

Find out all the information you need to know about Black Friday below.

Why Is It Called Black Friday?

Per Britannica, the term “Black Friday” is believed to date back to the 1960s “when police officers in Philadelphia began using the phrase ‘Black Friday’ to describe the chaos that resulted when large numbers of suburban tourists came into the city to begin their holiday shopping and, in some years, attend Saturday’s annual Army-Navy football game.”

During that time, large crowds of tourists caused police to work longer shifts while dealing with traffic jams and car accidents, shoplifting and other issues that arose from crowd densities.

Back in 1975, a Gimbels store manager told the Associated Press, “That’s why the bus drivers and cab drivers call today ‘Black Friday.’ They think in terms of headaches it gives them.”

When Is Black Friday 2024?

Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving each year. This year, Black Friday is on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Is Black Friday a Holiday?

Black Friday is not considered a federal holiday in America like Thanksgiving. However, certain U.S. states observe the “Day After Thanksgiving” as a holiday similar to Indigenous Peoples Day for state government employees, such as California.

When Is Cyber Monday 2024?

Cyber Monday will take place on Monday, December 2, 2024. Cyber Monday now accounts for a larger portion of sales since most Americans — and people around the world — do their shopping online.