What Time Does Target Open on Black Friday 2024? Update on Store Hours

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Thanksgiving is over, and now Black Friday is here.

While the event has spread throughout the week and even earlier in some cases, Friday remains the peak day for shoppers eager to score big discounts. If you’re one of those bargain hunters, here’s when your favorite stores will be open on Black Friday.

What Time Does Target Open on Black Friday?

Target stores open at 6 a.m. today for Black Friday deals.

What Time Does Walmart Open on Black Friday?

Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m. local time

More Store Hours

Best Buy : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Bath & Body Works : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Bass Pro Shops : 5 a.m.

: 5 a.m. Cabela’s : 5 a.m.

: 5 a.m. Macy’s : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Costco : 9 a.m.

: 9 a.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Hobby Lobby : 8 a.m.

: 8 a.m. Academy Sports & Outdoors : 5 a.m.

: 5 a.m. Big Lots : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Sam’s Club : 8 a.m.

: 8 a.m. GameStop : 5 a.m.

: 5 a.m. T.J. Maxx : 7 a.m.

: 7 a.m. Lowe’s : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Home Depot : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Sephora : 9 a.m.

: 9 a.m. Apple Stores: 8 a.m.

