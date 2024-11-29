What Time Does Walmart Open on Black Friday 2024? Update on Store Hours

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Thanksgiving is over, and now Black Friday is here.

While the event has spread throughout the week and even earlier in some cases, Friday remains the peak day for shoppers eager to score big discounts. If you’re one of those bargain hunters, here’s when your favorite stores will be open on Black Friday.

What Time Does Walmart Open on Black Friday?

Walmart stores will open at 6 a.m. local time

What Time Does Target Open on Black Friday?

Target stores open at 6 a.m. today for Black Friday deals.

More Store Hours

Best Buy : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Bath & Body Works : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Bass Pro Shops : 5 a.m.

: 5 a.m. Cabela’s : 5 a.m.

: 5 a.m. Macy’s : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Costco : 9 a.m.

: 9 a.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Hobby Lobby : 8 a.m.

: 8 a.m. Academy Sports & Outdoors : 5 a.m.

: 5 a.m. Big Lots : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Sam’s Club : 8 a.m.

: 8 a.m. GameStop : 5 a.m.

: 5 a.m. T.J. Maxx : 7 a.m.

: 7 a.m. Lowe’s : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Home Depot : 6 a.m.

: 6 a.m. Sephora : 9 a.m.

: 9 a.m. Apple Stores: 8 a.m.

Why Is It Called Black Friday?

The term “Black Friday” wasn’t always associated with discounts and shopping sprees. In fact, the name originally had a negative connotation. It dates back to the 1960s in Philadelphia, where police officers used it to describe the chaotic scene that unfolded the day after Thanksgiving. Large crowds of shoppers, combined with heavy traffic, created a hectic atmosphere, and the police had to work extra shifts to manage the disorder.

However, by the 1980s, retailers rebranded the term, turning it into a positive association. They used “black” to refer to stores moving from the “red” (indicating losses) to the “black” (indicating profits) as they made huge sales on this day. This transformation in meaning helped turn Black Friday into the shopping phenomenon we know today.

What Other Shopping Days Are There?

After Black Friday’s rise in popularity, Cyber Monday was coined by marketing experts in 2005 to promote online shopping on the Monday following Thanksgiving. The term was created by Ellen Davis and Scott Silverman of the National Retail Federation (NRF), who noticed a significant surge in online shopping on the first Monday after Thanksgiving.

In addition to Cyber Monday, there’s Small Business Saturday—a day dedicated to supporting local businesses, which always falls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. In 2024, Small Business Saturday will be on November 30. It was created by American Express to encourage shoppers to spend their holiday dollars at small, local businesses.